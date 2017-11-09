Five more women come forward to accuse Roman Polanski of sexual assault

From Daily Mail: Five more women have come forward to accuse Roman Polanski of molesting them when they were children. They women described how the convicted child rapist, now 84, sexually assaulted them in the late 1960s and 70s before he went on the run for the statutory rape of another underage girl.

The five new anonymous victims revealed their stories to imetpolanski.com, a new website set up in the wake of multiplying sexual assault accusations against Hollywood figures.

Its founder Matan Uziel shared details of their allegations with The Sun on Tuesday.

Among them is one woman who claims Polanski molested her in 1972 or 1973 when she was nine years old. He was around 39.

Another claims he ‘squeezed and rubbed’ her genitals in 1976 when she was 15 and he was 43 as they sat a dinner table with her parents and actors Jack Nicholson and Anjelica Huston in the Alpine Swiss town of Gstaad. ‘Polanski sat on my left side, put his hand on my leg. He then proceeded to touch my genitals and tried to squeeze and rub it with his hand, all that under the table in front of my father’s face,’ she said.

It was at Nicholson’s Hollywood home where the director drugged and raped Samantha Geimer in 1977 when he was 13.

She added that Gstaad, where Polanski was pictured last month, was a safe haven for pedophiles. ‘Gstaad is a corrupt place. Beautiful but rotten from within.

‘It was and is a sanctuary for well known pedophiles and perverts who want to molest children, far away from any danger, far away from the press. ‘When you pay high taxes and throw your money, they turn a blind eye,’ she said.

The new accusations bring the total number of women who have accused Polanski of assault to 10.

Of the new accusers, two say they were attacked by him in 1969, the same year in which his first wife Sharon Tate was murdered by members of the Charles Manson family. It is not clear whether the alleged attacks happened before or after her slaying. The other alleged attack happened in 1976 when the woman was 12.

Four other women previously described how Polanski abused them.

They include Marianne Barnard, an artist who says he photographed her nude and then molested her on a beach in Malibu, California, when she was just 10. Her mother arranged the meeting, she said.

German actress Renate Langer claimed on October 3 that she was attacked by him in Gstaad in 1972. Swiss police are investigating her accusation.

She revealed how he attacked her in an interview with The New York Times, admitting that she was too afraid to tell her parents about it at the time.

In August, a woman who identified herself only as Robin M. claimed at a press conference that she was attacked by Polanski when she was 16 in 1973. She said the incident happened in southern California but would not go into further detail. She is not suing him but offered to testify against him to stop his 1978 arrest warrant from being dropped.

Charlotte Lewis, a British actress, also claims to have been assaulted by Polanski. She said he forced himself on her as she auditioned for a role in one of his films in Paris in 1983. By this time, Polanski was already on the run for having raped Geimer six years earlier.

She reported her accusations to police in Los Angeles but not in Paris where the alleged attack took place.

Polanski remains on the run after fleeing the US following his 1977 attack on Geimer. He has been pleading for years to have the 1978 arrest warrant thrown out so that he can return to America.

He fled to France days before he was due to go to court over the attack. At the time, Polanski had reached a deal with prosecutors which meant he would serve a shorter sentence.

