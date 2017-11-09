Did Trump Rope-A-Dope Hillary?

According to this video, Donald Trump deliberately suckered Hillary and the Shadow Government into overstepping on the Russian collusion narrative.
Here comes Trump’s counter punch
I don’t know how reliable this report is, but it sounds right to my ears. Just think about the huge Saudi take-down, the exposing of the Hollywood sewer, the rumored warrants on Clinton and the Podestas, and the imprisonment of Anthony Weiner, coinciding with Trump’s Pacific tour, culminating with an actual meeting between Trump and Putin this week.
Wait for it…
POW!
♞
Advertisements
No doubt about it, in my mind. Everytime Trump tweets, the press digs up the dirt – proving Trump correct. I think he knows how to handle psychopaths, with golden gloves!! 🏆
LikeLiked by 3 people
Oh my gosh!! I love this! Hope it is true and Hillary, Bill, John, Tony, and yes, BARACK get what’s coming to them! God’s WRATH!!!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Indeed POTUS Donal J. Trump suckered Killary Rotten Clinton, and WE THE PEOPLE delivered the knockout punch to finish the fight, one…two….three, knockout!!!
LikeLiked by 2 people
I wonder what DAY the DOJ & Trump will choose to serve the indictments? We’re turning blue holding our breath! BRING IT ON! 🙂
Along with the other things you mentioned all happening at once, don’t forget the Donna Brazile confessions/revelations. A GatewayPundit excerpt about her said, “The Gift That Keeps On Giving. She just won’t shut up!” (LOL)
All these things, amazingly, keep occurring on the heel of the prior one, overlapping from one expose’ to another, bam bam bam!
The weird thing about Brazile, though, is: She claims she was terrified after the Seth Rich murder, & kept her blinds closed so no shooters could zoom in on her spot in the room. So where did she get all this courage now to spill the beans re HRC, the DNC, etc., in her book & TV appearances? Makow had a tweet a few days back & he said something like, “This throwing HRC under the bus now has to have come from higher up.” I guess that’s part of the “distancing” the above video was talking about.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I don’t trust Brazille anymore than I do Hillary. You can’t be trustworthy and hang with scum like this. I DO find it funny to watch her turn on the Queen Demon. How can anyone vote for these communist weasels?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Birds of a feather flock together, however, vipers turn on each other to save themselves from peril, and Brazille will turn on her mother if she has to. Democrats are all the same
LikeLiked by 1 person
There’s a reason why Brazile turned against Hillary: she’ll be promoting Mooch “Michael” Obama for POTUS. God help us.
LikeLike
I hate to be made a chump. Having said that, I will withhold any opinion on whether Trump is another “insider” or not. We should understand that what they did is not difficult to understand. I was reading about it long before the recent “revelations”.
As to whether he “chumped” them or not, time will tell. The problem with this line of thought is that we already know what happened and we don’t need subterfuge to do it. There really is no excuse for not prosecuting the lot of them.
Every time Sessions or one of the others basically refuses to do their job they should be fired. Why aren’t they? It is a crime to be an official and aware of a crime and do nothing.
LikeLike
I very much enjoyed this video,and it all makes sense to me now. I think if Sessions or one of the others isn’t fired,it’s because their part in this isn’t finished yet. NOT firing people who deserve to be escorted off the grounds is so VERY common in Fed. Gov.,who’d suspect anything?
LikeLike
YES! YES! YES!
I listened to this entire video last night in my Uber, some 30 minutes after Sean posted it. IF Trump actually succeeds in this, THE CLINTONS WILL FALL!!!
But what Sean of SGT Report does not explicitly state, but implies, is that, in all likelihood, OBAMA will also fall. I listened to the video twice. To my ear, he did not mention Obama the person per se, he only mentioned “the Obama Administration.” So I take this to mean that, quite possibly, Obama the man himself very well could fall, if for this much: Hillary, in all likelihood, will implicate him, if only for the reason she does not want to go down alone.
IF Trump can pull this off, Sean states, it will be the Sting of the Century!!!
GO TRUMP!!!
LikeLike