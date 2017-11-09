Did Trump Rope-A-Dope Hillary?

According to this video, Donald Trump deliberately suckered Hillary and the Shadow Government into overstepping on the Russian collusion narrative.

Here comes Trump’s counter punch

I don’t know how reliable this report is, but it sounds right to my ears. Just think about the huge Saudi take-down, the exposing of the Hollywood sewer, the rumored warrants on Clinton and the Podestas, and the imprisonment of Anthony Weiner, coinciding with Trump’s Pacific tour, culminating with an actual meeting between Trump and Putin this week.

Wait for it…

POW!

♞

