Demorats propose ban on assault weapons

Maybe demorats should start by having their precious federal government enforce current laws. Oh wait, we know how much they really care about following the law…
From NY Post: Nearly two dozen Democratic senators, including Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand of New York, introduced a bill on Wednesday to ban the sale of military-style assault weapons and bump stock devices like the one used in the Las Vegas massacre, saying it “will begin removing the weapons of war on our streets.”
“We’re introducing an updated assault weapons ban for one reason: so that after every mass shooting with a military-style assault weapon, the American people will know that a tool to reduce these massacres is sitting in the Senate, ready for a debate and a vote,” said a statement released by Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif).
The legislation calls for a ban on the “sale, manufacture, transfer and importation of 205 military-style assault weapons by name,” but allows owners to keep their existing weapons.
The measure also proposes to ban “bump-fire stocks and other devices that allow semi-automatic weapons to fire at fully automatic rates.”
The madman who opened fire on an open-air concert in Las Vegas last month outfitted his weapons with a bump-fire stock that allowed him to turn his semi-automatic rifles into rapid-fire weapons and spray thousands of rounds in the span of about 10 minutes. He killed 58 people and wounded hundreds more in the deadliest mass shooting in US history.
Five weeks later, a deranged Air Force veteran opened fire on a church in Sutherland Springs, Texas, using an AR-15-style assault rifle. He emptied 15 magazines and killed 26 congregants.
Democrats called on their Republican counterparts to begin a discussion on gun violence after the killings, but GOP lawmakers and President Trump responded it was “too soon” after the tragedy and would be “disrespectful to the dead.”
Trump initially said the church shooting “isn’t a gun situation” it is “a mental health problem” then rejected calls for stepped up background checks.
Asked about “extreme vetting” for gun buyers while on an overseas trip this week in South Korea, he said: “If you did what you’re suggesting, there would have been no difference three days ago and you might not have had that very brave person who happens to have a gun or a rifle in his trunk.”
The Democrats’ legislation also calls for a ban of assault weapons that take a “detachable ammunition magazine and has a pistol grip, a forward grip, a barrel shroud, a threaded barrel or a folding or telescoping stock.”
It says 2,200 types of guns used for “hunting, household defense or recreational purposes” will be exempted.
“This bill won’t stop every mass shooting, but it will begin removing these weapons of war from our streets,” the statement reads. “Yes, it will be a long process to reduce the massive supply of these assault weapons in our country, but we’ve got to start somewhere.”
Feinstein and the Democrats introduced a bill in 2013 with similar provisions after the killings at Sandy Hook Elementary School in December 2012 but it was defeated in the Senate by a 60-40 vote.
DCG
Democrats gonna Democrat…
LikeLiked by 2 people
Assault-truth video cameras should be outlawed to prevent deaths of billions by unregistered Globalists.
LikeLike
Eowyn and others: thought you might be interested in an elite’s revealing that it’s true what we’ve heard about the ultra-wealthy and their desire to attain life-extension technology and rule over a world of peasants. Check out the last couple of paragraphs of this article:
http://www.zerohedge.com/news/2017-11-09/facebook-founder-warns-god-only-knows-what-its-doing-kids-brains
LikeLike
After reading this article I can only conclude . . . . . If stupidity were a virtue, all these fools would have it made. I just do not understand how they fail to realize that in this instance, as in many of the other mass shootings, there was a failure for that specific person’s record to be submitted to the national database for ineligibility to purchase or possess a firearm. I heard on the radio just yesterday that there are 38 states that do not forward all their records on persons who have committed crimes that would render them ineligible to ever own a firearm. This “deranged madman” who killed so many innocent people in Texas should have been placed on that list because he was convicted of domestic abuse, evidently involving both his wife, and a stepson. Yet, the fools in Washington, DC try to hoodwink you and I into thinking that they are doing something about the gun violence in this country by throwing yet another law at the problem . . . . . all the while, the current laws we have on the books are not being utilized to the maximum. How about penalizing those states or governmental bodies that do not forward their records of persons who become ineligible to own firearms? My head just aches over the degree of stupidity of DC.
As far as Feinstein, I see she is going to run for office again. At the age of 82, she just needs to stay home and sit on her front porch in a rocking chair. The same with all the others who have dying brains, and moldering in their office in our National Capital.
Thank God there was a person who had a gun, who bare footed took out after the shooter. I have little doubt that more than ever, we need people who have carry permits. It is becoming more and more dangerous to go to places where people congregate, particularly churches. No one expects there to be much resistance at a church. I must admit, I have thought about my congregation, and I rather doubt that we have even one person who has a carry permit. I would feel better if we did. There is nothing wrong with God fearing, mentally healthy people carrying weapons. As we have seen any number of times, these are the people who in fact save lives.
I know the real deal is that the power hungry folks in DC want to disarm Americans so that they can run roughshod over the peons in this country
LikeLike
I used to buy candy “Good and Plenty” remember? Bring it on, I’m waiting!
LikeLike
What they really can not understand is why after all their trouble staging all these ‘false flags’, people are buying more guns stead of turning them in?
I feel we can be sure they are going to get worse, and the controlled media is going to claim the people are in full support of every restriction these arrogant legislators come up with.
LikeLike
Auntie Lulu, Feinstein running again??? OHHH MYYYY GOD! I’ll be sending pampers, buttwipes, room deodorizers, mattress pads, I’m making a list and checking it twice, hahaha.
LikeLike
Violent crimes involving guns could be reduced significantly if everyone who has ever registered or voted democrat just simply turned in their guns.
LikeLike