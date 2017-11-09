California NAACP wants ‘Star-Spangled Banner’ removed as America’s national anthem

Some blacks hate this country so much that it’s not enough that Confederate and patriotic monuments are taken down, and NFL players show their disrespect by taking-a-knee, the California chapter of NAACP (National Association for the Advancement of Colored People) actually wants “The Star Spangled Banner” be removed as America’s national anthem.
Alexei Koseff reports for The (San Luis Obispo) Tribune, Nov. 7, 2017, that the California NAACP last week began circulating among California’s state legislators two resolutions that passed at its state conference in October:
- A resolution urging Congress to rescind “The Star-Spangled Banner” — “one of the most racist, pro-slavery, anti-black songs in the American lexicon” — as the national anthem.
- A second resolution calls on Congress to censure President Trump for suggesting NFL owners should fire any “son of a bitch” who doesn’t stand for the anthem, and to ask NFL teams find a spot for former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who some believe is blacklisted over having started the “take-a-knee” protest movement among professional athletes against alleged police brutality.
The objections to “The Star-Spangled Banner” are two:
- The song’s infrequently-sung third verse that blacks say celebrate the deaths of black American slaves who joined British troops during the War of 1812 to gain their freedom: “Their blood has wash’d out their foul footstep’s pollution. No refuge could save the hireling and slave from the terror of flight or the gloom of the grave”.
- Francis Scott Key, who wrote the lyrics of “The Star-Spangled Banner,” was a slave owner and fierce opponent of abolition who may have sparked the first race riot in Washington, D.C.
California NAACP President Alice Huffman, who drafted the NAACP’s resolutions, said: “We owe a lot of it to Kaepernick. I think all this controversy about the knee will go away once the song is removed.” She said Congress, which adopted “The Star-Spangled Banner” as the national anthem in 1931, should find a replacement that is not “another song that disenfranchises part of the American population.”
The California NAACP is looking for legislative sponsors for the resolutions. At least one lawmaker is already opposed. Assemblyman Travis Allen, a Huntington Beach Republican who is running for governor, said in a statement:
“Our flag and national anthem unite us as Americans. Protesting our flag and national anthem sows division and disrespects the diverse Americans who have proudly fought and died for our country. Real social change can only happen if we work together as Americans first.”
Here’s to you, NAACP!
H/t John Molloy and California Political Review.
See also:
- ‘Arab Spring’ in America: NAACP joins Soros-funded coalition for massive protests in D.C.
- Obama to NAACP: America is still racist because of slavery
- Racist NAACP calls TEA parties racist
~Eowyn
More inanity! Alice Huff…man?…
Man!, and she huff…ed and she puff…ed and she didn’t blow ‘nothin down!
Why don’t all these people pack and leave and go live elsewhere? Huff huff lady, and don’t let the door hit you in the behind! Trump needs to build a wall around CA and send all the liberal brain damaged progressives and dissatisfied socialists there. Can’t we just agree on disagreeing?
LikeLike
I’m Canadian, but I think the Star Spangled Banner is a work of art- it gives me chills when I hear it. I find the visual of the flag still standing after such a battle moving.
LikeLike
Zigggy . . . Thank you for stating exactly what I think. I think that song is absolutely Ethereal. It is a product of a day and time when things were different. Yet, it remains an exquisite piece of musical art.
We fought a bloody civil war that brought slavery to a end. Yet, to see the pitiful plight of so many, many of today’s African-Americans . . . . we sadly see that they in many instances were taken out of slavery, only to become wards of the government. Is that not a kind of slavery in itself?
When looking at the terrible circumstances we find in Chicago, Pittsburgh, and many other cities that have large black ghettos, with all the crime and gun violence . . . . . . Why is it that the NAACP does not focus on cleaning up these problems before railing on about all the other injustices to be found in this country?
LikeLike
who wasn’t a slave owner back then?
even the north owned slaves but these PC common core idiots ignore that truth and only focus on the south.
2 lines from the third verse of part of a song that’s never sung…
personally, I prefer ‘God bless America’ than an anthem that celebrates war.
the white house was built with slave labor, should that be torn down as well?
seems like more commie business in the back pocket of soros…creating something out of nothing.
LikeLike
MomOfIV . . . Amen to that! Soros used the strategy of keeping things in a state of turmoil in order to forward his plans to surrender this nation to a One World Government.
When you mention that the white house was built by slave labor, although it was probably done by black slaves . . . everyone forgets that there were thousands and thousands of white Irish slaves (who went by the name of indentured servant) England wanted to get rid of their trouble makers, so they shipped out many of the Irish to the American colonies, and later to Australia. The black population always “forgets” that there were other slaves in this country. Actually the black slaves, because they were “purchased” were treated far better than the white slaves . . . because the white slaves were not necessarily “paid for.” There are several books that cover the plight of these white slaves. Slavery, regardless of who is being enslaved is an evil system. I wonder how many blacks would wish to go back to Africa, to participate in their endless tribal wars, the plague of AIDS, the horrific famines they experience in some areas? Yes, the initial individuals who were brought here, that were unfortunate enough to have been captured and sold to the slavers, did have it very bad. Yet, their progenitors who came later, have the gift of untold possibilities . . . . If they will get an education and really apply themselves (just the same as any other group of people.)
LikeLike
“Hireling” means mercenary, mostly Prussian, in British military.
“Slave” means draftee in British military. NO BLACKS INVOLVED.
Ignorance on the part of the NAACP members. Average sub-Saharan IQ is 70, borderline retarded. Look forward to more feebleminded outrage as the USS Titanic sinks into irredeemable chaos.
LikeLike
Reblogged this on kommonsentsjane and commented:
Reblogged on kommonsentsjane/blogkommonsentsjane.
Obama stated to the NAACP – America is still racist because of slavery.
All of this ragging from the NAACP and part of Obama’s dark government continuing to divide America.
As we know that Obama is going thru a tax audit and we now know that he stashed millions of taxpayer dollars in overseas accounts. He came into office like the church mouse and left with millions of dollars of our money.
And besides the bulk of the NAACP are on the welfare rolls and do not have skin in the game – so why should we listen to them – 3.5 percent – majority rules.
kommonsentsjane
kommonsentsjane
LikeLike
kommonsentsjane . . . As always, you have brought up some extremely pertinent facts. I for one was not aware that Obama had monies stashed in overseas accounts, but it is astonishing for a person to come into the Presidency with little more than a mortgage and the clothes on his back . . . yet upon leaving office, we find him to be well on his way to being a billionaire. If anyone could explain to me how that happens, I would like to apply that principal in my own life!
LikeLike
The sign the astronauts left on the moon says, “Here men from the planet Earth first set foot upon the moon July 1969, A.D. We came in peace for all mankind. … They put a U.S. flag on the moon. There are six flags planted on the moon. The Star Spangled Banner anthem WILL NOT EVER be removed unless the UNITED STATES OF AMERICA ceases to be! By then, the NAACP, ANTIFA, BLACK LIVES MATTER, and all those anti American movements will be eradicated.
LikeLike
Alma . . . . . God Bless you! Your comment is like suave to an open wound. I find that my heart grieves oven all this fomentation of discontent by citizens of this land. I was just pondering yesterday, as I watched a movie regarding a Russian college professor who was caught up in the purge of the Communist regime of Stalin. She spent 10 years of her life in the Gulag, her husband left her, was later also accused of crimes against the state, her oldest son died of starvation during the siege at Leningrad. I thought, what if I had had the misfortune to have been born anyplace else on this Earth, and had been called on to suffer the extreme circumstances that many people have to live under. We in this country are blessed beyond measure to live in a land of plenty, and have the freedoms we have. Now if only we can hold on to them!
Dr Eowyn . . . . Great article. Thank you for your time and efforts on our behalf.
LikeLike
Thank you Auntie Lulu, we are blessed.
LikeLike
Not everybody in Cal. is a commie. My family and I are pro Trump, pro Second amendment, and hate what has happened to this state. Things are not as cut and dried as some people wish.
LikeLike
Carly . . . God Bless you for that reminder. We salute you and others with your same political views. It will take all of us pulling together to save this country.
LikeLike
Mustafa Obama said that America is still racist because of slavery -Mustafa Obama is the first negro president elected in the USA, by all races, black, white, red, yellow, and we are racists? There are no longer slaves in America unless he/she is enslaved within himself, and cannot and don’t want to remove and free himself from the shackles of slavery they’ve been dragging since emancipation.
LikeLike
Alma . . . Excellent addition to this discussion. If literally defies common sense that people can still believe that “America is still racist because of slavery.” If we apply that same theory to sin; we would have to come to the conclusion that once a person has committed a sin, even if they turned away from it, and did it no more . . . they would forever have that sin hang around their neck like a millstone. There would be no forgiveness, and all would be hopeless.
I for one cannot do one thing about the fact that 400 or so years ago, the system of slavery was introduced into this country. I was not here, I did not vote in the affirmative to uphold it . . . and I am not going to wear that sin, or white guilt around my neck. Only a fool would really think that other’s should be held accountable for wrongdoing that did not originate with them. So the NAACP and spit into the wind as much as they wish, I’m not going along with their hatred of all things American.
LikeLike
I’m for removing leftist Knee Grows from our country.
LikeLike