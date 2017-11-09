California NAACP wants ‘Star-Spangled Banner’ removed as America’s national anthem

Some blacks hate this country so much that it’s not enough that Confederate and patriotic monuments are taken down, and NFL players show their disrespect by taking-a-knee, the California chapter of NAACP (National Association for the Advancement of Colored People) actually wants “The Star Spangled Banner” be removed as America’s national anthem.

Alexei Koseff reports for The (San Luis Obispo) Tribune, Nov. 7, 2017, that the California NAACP last week began circulating among California’s state legislators two resolutions that passed at its state conference in October:

A resolution urging Congress to rescind “The Star-Spangled Banner” — “one of the most racist, pro-slavery, anti-black songs in the American lexicon” — as the national anthem. A second resolution calls on Congress to censure President Trump for suggesting NFL owners should fire any “son of a bitch” who doesn’t stand for the anthem, and to ask NFL teams find a spot for former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who some believe is blacklisted over having started the “take-a-knee” protest movement among professional athletes against alleged police brutality.

The objections to “The Star-Spangled Banner” are two:

The song’s infrequently-sung third verse that blacks say celebrate the deaths of black American slaves who joined British troops during the War of 1812 to gain their freedom: “Their blood has wash’d out their foul footstep’s pollution. No refuge could save the hireling and slave from the terror of flight or the gloom of the grave”. Francis Scott Key, who wrote the lyrics of “The Star-Spangled Banner,” was a slave owner and fierce opponent of abolition who may have sparked the first race riot in Washington, D.C.

California NAACP President Alice Huffman, who drafted the NAACP’s resolutions, said: “We owe a lot of it to Kaepernick. I think all this controversy about the knee will go away once the song is removed.” She said Congress, which adopted “The Star-Spangled Banner” as the national anthem in 1931, should find a replacement that is not “another song that disenfranchises part of the American population.”

The California NAACP is looking for legislative sponsors for the resolutions. At least one lawmaker is already opposed. Assemblyman Travis Allen, a Huntington Beach Republican who is running for governor, said in a statement:

“Our flag and national anthem unite us as Americans. Protesting our flag and national anthem sows division and disrespects the diverse Americans who have proudly fought and died for our country. Real social change can only happen if we work together as Americans first.”

