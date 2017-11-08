Smashing Pumpkins’ Billy Corgan said he’s seen a shapeshifter

Billy Corgan, 50, is a musician best known as the lead singer, primary songwriter, guitarist, and sole permanent member of the alternative rock band, The Smashing Pumpkins.

Wikipedia‘s entry on Corgan makes no mention of him being a druggie or alcoholic. Raised a Catholic, Corgan developed for himself a blend of Catholicism and Buddhism, and prays each morning and night “to be able to see through Christ’s eyes and feel with his heart.”

Wiki on Corgan’s political views:

Corgan said after the United States presidential election, 2008, “I’m very proud of my country right now for doing the right thing.” He has since said that he has been disappointed with Obama’s presidency, and lacks faith in both major political parties…. In 2016, he characterized progressive political campaigners as “social justice warriors”, compared them to Maoists, cult members and the Ku Klux Klan, and called them a threat to freedom of speech…. Corgan has in recent years increasingly espoused conspiracy theories, voiced his admiration for radio host Alex Jones and frequently appeared as a guest on the latter’s radio show, where he has endorsed conspiracy theories such as the chemtrail conspiracy theory and the connection between vaccines and autism, and decried the “emasculation” of men in contemporary society.

On October 16, 2017, Bill Corgan of Smashing Pumpkins, was interviewed on the Howard Stern radio show.

Corgan said he’d seen “a famous person” transform into a nonhuman entity.

Below is the recording of the interview (source: Soundcloud), followed by my transcription of what Corgan said.

Corgan:

“I was with somebody once, I saw a transformation that I can’t explain. The person transformed into something other than human. Yes, I saw it.” “I was not drunk. I was totally sober.” “And the person suddenly, not in a hallucination, they said to you, ‘Look, something’s gonna happen. I’m gonna morph into something else.’ And you’re like, ‘This is ridiculous . . . I don’t wanna see this.’ Imagine you’re doing something, and suddenly you turn around and there’s somebody else standing there. A different human, sorta. It’s hard to explain without going into detail. I’d rather not go into detail.”

Corgan said he asked the other person what they just did, and “they acknowledged it,” but they wouldn’t explain if they were from another planet. Corgan said the person was “a famous person” and that the experience is “up there as one of the most intense things I’ve ever been through.”

H/t FOTM‘s christy

See also:

~Eowyn

Advertisements