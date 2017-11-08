Despite protests, San Francisco police will get Tasers next year

Liberal logic: Somehow this has something to do with Trump.

And why do demorats always desire to give criminals more power?

From SF Gate: The San Francisco Police Department can begin equipping its officers with Taser electroshock weapons in December 2018, the Police Commission said late Friday in a vote on an issue that has been debated and rejected in the city for 13 years.

Following an almost seven-hour meeting interrupted by a raucous protest that led to a lockdown of City Hall, commissioners narrowly passed a measure that the police officers union and several past police chiefs have long supported in the face of strong opposition from activists and critics of the department.

While members of the department’s top brass remained straight-faced during the hard-fought, 4-3 vote in favor of the plan, activists outside the chamber began chanting, “Shame! Shame!” — a sentiment echoed by Commissioner Petra DeJesus, a longtime opponent of the weapon.

“I think it’s incredibly sad in this age of Trump and Black Lives Matters, when our own officers are involved in shootings of minorities and mentally ill, that this commission is seriously considering voting for Tasers after all these years,” she said. “I was hoping this commission would do the right thing.”

San Francisco has one of the last major police forces in the country without the devices, in part because of the opposition from community members concerned about the weapons’ lethality and the potential for abuse.

But those in favor of Tasers, including police Chief Bill Scott, who took command in January amid controversy over a series of officer-involved shootings, say officers need less-lethal alternatives to firearms and Tasers provide such an option.

On Friday, Commission Vice President Thomas Mazzucco echoed Scott’s sentiments, citing a U.S. Department of Justice report last year that said San Francisco “should strongly consider” giving officers stun guns.

“In conversations with many people from the Department of Justice, they couldn’t believe we didn’t have these,” Mazzucco said. “They believe it will save lives.”

The report was the result of a six-month review of the city police force after officers fatally shot Mario Woods in December 2015. Woods, a stabbing suspect who was still carrying a knife, was shot while shuffling slowly along a Bayview neighborhood street, after efforts to subdue him with beanbags rounds and pepper spray failed.

The killing is still under investigation, but following the shooting, the Police Commission revised the department’s use-of-force policy to put more of an emphasis on the sanctity of life, deploying de-escalation tactics and using force as a last resort.

“De-escalation has been a topic that the San Francisco Police Department has taken very seriously,” Scott said Friday, as he made his case for Tasers. “The reality is there are times when de-escalation does not work and officers have to use force as safely as possible. We have a duty to reduce injuries to residents and officers when these type of incidents occur.”

But Commission President L. Julius Turman, who voted against the measure, said equipping officers with Tasers “will derail the progress we have made.” Commissoner Bill Ong Hing, who also voted no, said he had concerns about the studies that found officers use these weapons disproportionately on communities of color — communities with whom the department has been working to rebuild trust as part of the reform efforts.

“It’s the wrong message to be sending to the community to adopt Tasers right now,” Hing said. “It’ll put us so far back in terms of the achievements that this department has made with respect to credibility.”

While Friday’s vote did not delve into policy for Taser use, Scott has said he wants all sworn officers to be equipped with the weapon. As part of the vote, commissioners said officers could not begin using the weapons until December 2018, after the revised use-of-force policy has been in place for two years.

Commissioner Sonia Melara said she received about 100 letters in support of Tasers from community members, and a handful spoke at the meeting. But dozens more spoke in opposition. Activists speaking out against Tasers shut down the meeting for about an hour and prompted deputies to lock down City Hall.

“Please try (a Taser) on yourself before you make the decision,” activist Maria Cristina Gutierrez said just before she went beyond the two-minute allotment allowed for each speaker during public comment and Turman called the meeting into recess.

The activists remained in the room, chanting and making speeches against the weapons, as the commissioners filed out and reconvened in another room.

DCG

