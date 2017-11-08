Ben Affleck says he wants to be “part of the solution” to sexual harassment

Don’t kid yourself. He’s only desperately trying to save his career and promote his movie, Justice League, which opens on November 13.
FYI: One of the screenwriters of Justice League is Joss Whedon – the faux feminist who called Ivanka Trump a dog and demeaned teenage cancer-survivors’ looks to take shot at Republicans.
From Hollywood Reporter: Ben Affleck says the storm of sexual harassment allegations engulfing Hollywood has led him to examine his own behavior.
In an interview Sunday with the Associated Press for Justice League, Affleck said he’s “looking at my own behavior and addressing that and making sure I’m part of the solution.”
After condemning Harvey Weinstein’s actions last month, Affleck was forced to defend his own conduct. He apologized for groping actress Hilarie Burton on camera in 2003 when she was a host on MTV’s Total Request Live. Another video from 2004 showed Affleck pulling Montreal TV host Anne-Marie Losique onto his lap.
Speaking Sunday, Affleck said two things need to happen, that “more women need to be pushed to power” and that sexual harassment has to also be “a men’s issue” where guys call out inappropriate behavior.
Cool, tell him to drop dead. He is one of the more tightly would progressives I’ve ever heard when challenged with facts.
No doubt about it. Now, that the problem is on the front burner . . . he wants to preach to the choir. I doubt that he has had meaningful employment during his life, and it scares him to no end to even think that he might have to go out and find a real job.
Whatever medication Affleck is taking, clearly isn’t working. It won’t be long and we won’t be hearing from him as his releases continue to be box office flops.
Oh the solutions I could suggest for Ben.
What a phony. It would be wonderful if EVERYONE just stopped going to the movies. Boycott Hollywood.
Yup–have been to a movie in 10 yrs and havent missed a darn thing. Don’t know why people idolize actors–that’s their job–don’t expect or want anything else from them.
He is a “plague”. The rats abandoning a sinking, (not-so-profitable anymore) ship!
