Amanda Bynes Pimped By Nickelodeon

Another Child Star Abused By Hollywood
Amanda Bynes was a Nickelodeon star when my son was growing up, and like many other stars of similar age, she crashed.
Like Lindsay Lohan, Miley Cyrus and Britney Spears, at some point along the way their behavior became sick and irrational. Many observers have said they are issuing a cry for help.
Amanda Bynes issued a number of tweets that open a window into sexual abuse and personal madness.
Whatever it is, there is no question that the entertainment industry has blood on its hands.
Let us pray for Amanda Bynes. And let us remember that Hollywood, in general, most definitely has blood on its hands. I hope she recovers completely, and I hope her testimony can help others.
American society has become a cesspool of sexual crimes in the past 30 or so years. Sexual crimes are off the charts.
We must pray to St. Maria Goretti.
Were those tweets recent? That was a good video
I have no idea who Amanda Bynes is.
