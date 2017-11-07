President Trump gets more approval from enlisted military than officers

President Donald Trump enjoys far stronger support among members of the military than the American public at large, according to the latest scientific Military Times poll. But while Trump is especially popular among enlisted troops, officers, women and minorities have a much lower opinion of him.
The Military Times conducted its poll of more than 1,100 active-duty troops in September. Here are the findings:
(1) Trump is more popular among the military than Americans in general:
- About 44% of the military have a favorable view of Trump, while 40% have an unfavorable opinion of him.
- In contrast, opinion polls of the general public (if those polls can be believed) show Trump’s popularity at less than 40% and an unfavorable rating as high as 56%.
(2) Troops’ views on Trump have changed very little since he was elected last year:
- A similar Military Times poll conducted in late 2016, just before Trump took office, found about 46% of troops had a favorable view of Trump, while 37% had an unfavorable opinion of the incoming president.
- Both the 2016 and 2017 polls had a margin of error around 3%, making the shift in popularity figures slight, if at all.
(3) A deep divide between the enlisted’s vs. officers’ opinions of their commander in chief:
- Almost half (48%) of enlisted troops approve of Trump; but only 1 in 3 officers (30%) say the same.
- More than 53% of officers said they had an unfavorable view of the president.
- A retired Air Force colonel, who asked for anonymity, called the officer-enlisted split shocking: “I never thought that you would have a disparity in the numbers like that.” He suspects that Trump’s unpredictability is both the source of enlisted troops’ attraction to him and officers’ reservations: “When you have a hierarchy like we have within the military, part of it is that there is respect for the chain of command. What Trump may offer is, it doesn’t matter. He’s just going to say whatever he wants to say, regardless of what the expected norms are for that position.”
- Joseph Lobban, an intelligence soldier who retired last year as a sergeant first class, said the divide isn’t surprising: “Enlisted people like a man who says what he means and would like to see the job done, no frills, no questions asked. From the way President Trump has presented himself, he has been that kind of person.” For Lobban, Trump is an individual who speaks plainly and directly, “That’s why I think enlisted people respect the man, because the man is set on his position and enforces it.”
- In contrast, a Navy lieutenant who asked to remain anonymous called Trump’s blunt talk distracting and the Trump White House “extremely reactionary, verging on whimsical, when it comes to matters of international politics. They are also creating unnecessary division domestically and revisiting political battles that have already been settled and accepted, such as reinstating the transgender military ban. It causes so much upheaval, stress and wasted resources, and has a real impact on morale at the deckplate level.”
(4) On Trump’s handling of military policies:
- 55% of all troops rated favorably Trump’s handling of military policies.
- 26% rated unfavorably.
(5) Gender and racial gap:
- 47% of military men vs. 32% of military women view Trump favorably.
- 51% of non-white vs. 37% of white servicemembers view Trump unfavorably.
(6) How individual military services rate Trump:
- Marines (58.9%) view Trump most favorably.
- Trump is least popular among the Navy (49.3% unfavorable) and the Air Force (45.2%).
- Retired Marine Maj. Ross Schellhaas, an Iraq and Afghanistan vet, said he thinks Trump’s style may better match with stereotypes of young Marine Corps members than the other services: “I think those young people come from the more conservative regions of our nation and tend to vote that way.” said Schellhaas, an Iraq and Afghanistan vet.
(7) Popularity of Trump’s cabinet:
- Secretary of Defense James Mattis, retired Marine Corps general, is Trump’s most well-regarded appointee, is especially beloved in the Marine Corps, specifically, and the military at large. More than 84% of troops said they had a favorable view of Mattis, a rare point of agreement among the diverse military communities.
- Trump’s chief of staff, retired Marine Gen. John Kelly, is less well-known among poll respondents but still had a nearly 59% favorable vs. 7% unfavorable rating from troops.
~Eowyn
Excerpt from above: “A retired Air Force colonel, who asked for anonymity, called the officer-enlisted split shocking: “I never thought that you would have a disparity in the numbers like that.” He suspects that Trump’s unpredictability is both the source of enlisted troops’ attraction to him and officers’ reservations: “When you have a hierarchy like we have within the military, part of it is that there is respect for the chain of command. What Trump may offer is, it doesn’t matter. He’s just going to say whatever he wants to say, regardless of what the expected norms are for that position.”
Well, I dare say, the “expected norms for that position” have had a great impact in getting us into the very dangerous place we are right now, “Mr. retired Air Force colonel”. However, a good number of people who conformed to the ‘expected norms’ do come to mind: Theodore Roosenvelt, Franklin Delano Roosenvelt, Gen. McArthur, Truman, Eisenhower, Lyndon Johnson, Nixon, Ford, GHWBush, GWBush, Clinton. Yes, we can point to a long list of people who stuck to the ‘expected norms’. The question is to WHOSE norms were they adhering?
Also, the last I heard, the President is at the top of the military ‘chain of command’. So, this poll appears to indicate the non-minority enlisted men are in greater numbers adhering to and respectful of the hierarchical nature of the military, moreso than officers, women, and minorities. Of course, if the person at the top of the military chain of command is a war criminal, I’d think all of the military would have a duty to NOT adhere to the directives of such a person. But that’s a whole different conversation.
IMO, officers are, by definition, more “educated” than the enlisted, which to my mind means they’ve been verbally beaten out of their common sense. Also, generally speaking, women are better suited and hard-wired for roles which support battle ready troops and make decisions based upon emotion rather than logic. And generally speaking, minorities can’t seem to get off the mental and economic plantation into which TPTB have corralled them, and their role, as the controllers see it, is to act as a battering ram for their agenda(s).
People are different and the sexes are different. And no amount of PC rhetoric will change that. Now, if you ask me whether or not there is a concerted effort to change us genetically, in order to achieve what is not otherwise achievable……
Obama’s leaders are nothing like the military leaders of the past. This is easily seen in McMaster. I am not strong on Mattis because of his lack of understanding of the Islamic enemy. Like McMaster, he doesn’t like the term, “radical Islamic terrorist.”
I’d like to see a poll that asks, “Are you happier now with Trump in the White House, or would you rather Hillary be there instead?”
Kinda the same way I think polls of GWBush’s popularity would have been different had they compared whether folks liked him in office, or would rather Gore led us through the first 8 (or 4) years of the War on Terror…
And for that matter, I’ve NEVER personally been “polled” on such matters, nor has anyone I know. I think they take these polls in bars & pubs, mostly on campuses of the major universities. What results would they expect?
First. Poles don’t mean squat. Second ‘educated’ doesn’t mean smart or crafty, or creative. It means you got passing scores from a whole lot of people that are ill equipped to be teaching anybody, anything.
Third. A lot (not all) of these so called military men (and women) have been towing the liberal line for the last 8 years. And a lot of soldiers that couldn’t stand what was happening to their military, quit the service. That vacuum was filled with lesbians, male homosexuals, transgenders, and otherwise unemployable people. Oh, and a few unsuspecting good people.
Smart or wise people don’t need a college education/indoctrination in order to be successful in life. And success doesn’t necessarily mean rich in money.
I’m not rich in money. But I am rich in family & friends. My life is full of satisfying endeavors. I give when I can without expecting anything in return. I am thankful for the blessings I receive. And at times, am glad I don’t get what I might deserve.
