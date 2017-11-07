Hollyweird libtard Mila Kunis donates monthly to PP in Mike Pence’s name

Great! I guess that means less taxpayer dollars needed for the baby butchers.

From Daily Mail: Mila Kunis makes a donation once a month to the nonprofit Planned Parenthood in Mike Pence‘s name.

Laughing, she told Conan O’Brien she anonymously sends a donation in the name of the Vice President of the United States because she disagrees with his policies on reducing access to reproductive health care.

She said: ‘This is when a lot of hate mail comes my way. I apologise if I’m offending anybody. I disagreed with some of the stuff that Pence was doing and was trying to do.

‘And so, as a reminder that there are women out there in the world that may or may not agree with his platform, I put him on a list of recurring donations that are made in his name to Planned Parenthood.’

And the Friends With Benefits star doesn’t see it as a prank but just as a way to peacefully protest his policies. She added: ‘Every month, to his office, he gets a little letter that says, “An anonymous donation has been made in your name.” I don’t look at it as a prank. This is just – I strongly disagree, and this is my little way of showing it.’

Mila is not alone in her subtle protest. A year ago Planned Parenthood confirmed it had received more than 200,000 individual donations in the name of the vice president, who has long attempted to restrict women’s access to abortion.

‘We’ve seen an unprecedented outpouring of support, with more than 200,000 people donating in the week following the election — a quarter of whom pledged to be monthly supporters, recognizing the long-term work that is needed,’ the organization’s president Cecile Richards said in a statement.

FYI: Kunis is a spokesman for Jim Beam, which conservatives are now boycotting.

DCG

