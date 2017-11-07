Hollyweird libtard Mila Kunis donates monthly to PP in Mike Pence’s name

From Daily Mail: Mila Kunis makes a donation once a month to the nonprofit Planned Parenthood in Mike Pence‘s name.
Laughing, she told Conan O’Brien she anonymously sends a donation in the name of the Vice President of the United States because she disagrees with his policies on reducing access to reproductive health care.
She said: ‘This is when a lot of hate mail comes my way. I apologise if I’m offending anybody. I disagreed with some of the stuff that Pence was doing and was trying to do.
‘And so, as a reminder that there are women out there in the world that may or may not agree with his platform, I put him on a list of recurring donations that are made in his name to Planned Parenthood.’
And the Friends With Benefits star doesn’t see it as a prank but just as a way to peacefully protest his policies. She added: ‘Every month, to his office, he gets a little letter that says, “An anonymous donation has been made in your name.” I don’t look at it as a prank. This is just – I strongly disagree, and this is my little way of showing it.’
Mila is not alone in her subtle protest. A year ago Planned Parenthood confirmed it had received more than 200,000 individual donations in the name of the vice president, who has long attempted to restrict women’s access to abortion.
‘We’ve seen an unprecedented outpouring of support, with more than 200,000 people donating in the week following the election — a quarter of whom pledged to be monthly supporters, recognizing the long-term work that is needed,’ the organization’s president Cecile Richards said in a statement.
FYI: Kunis is a spokesman for Jim Beam, which conservatives are now boycotting.
What a petty, mean-spirited thing to do. I wonder if Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher ever look at their child and think about all the millions of babies their PP donations are enabling to be murdered.
What an idiot. Just what is it Mr. pence has done to raise her ire? Protecting the unborn, the mothers of the unborn, having respect for human life??
I’m not so sure he’s trying to end abortion. Just to end the U.S. gov’t paying for it. If you want to murder your baby, do it on your own nickel.
I wonder what its like to not know the difference between “women’s issues” and murder? I mean really. Cheapening life and bragging about it. What a dark, malevolent creature.
I’m seeing a troubling trend in pro-life comments where the emphasis has shifted to ending taxpayer funding of abortion and away from the righteous condemnation of this crime against humanity.
Our goal should be the END of ALL abortion regardless of who funds it. I fully realize the practical challenges in achieving this but we should never lose sight that each and every preborn life is precious and sacred.
Abortion is an act of heinous human sacrifice to S@t@n. Fervent and repeated invocation of Saint Michael the Archangel on behalf of all the preborn and their mothers is especially efficacious in these evil times.
BTW Mila Kunis is part of (((the Tribe))) who denounce the murder of unborn Jewish children but actively promote the murder of innocent ‘goy’ babies.
BTW2 Mila Kunis has a face like a bucket of smashed crabs and a personality to match. I wonder if her early career was at any time er ‘assisted’ by the likes Weinstein et al. Juz’ wondering.
I wouldn’t argue with that but I don’t see any evidence that people here are making that argument. I have had many discussions with people on this. They really get upset.
At the end of the day it comes down to something like “but I WANT to!”. It was much easier to shame them when more were Christian. Over time that has greatly evaporated.
Of course there should be no public funding of murder in any form. Those who wish to split imaginary hairs and try to justify the unjustifiable will continue to plague us. It’s very similar to those who wish to engage in deviant sex and want our “blessing”, (only worse).
Even if it’s illegal to force the People to fund abortions,some will still choose to do it anyway. Regardless of anyone else’s opinion,they’ll have their own comeuppance to face when they die. Some will regret their decision later,but it’ll be TOO LATE-they can’t un-choose that abortion. That “solid” decision will haunt them for the rest of their lives.
The “problem” with abortion is that it takes a human life. It’s a pretty disingenuous argument to say that, “well, if I pay for it, it’s OK”. What if I said, “yeah, I had him murdered. But what’s the problem, I paid for it”?
From there it only gets worse. The longer the term, the weaker their argument. That isn’t even germane.
Of course we can go back to the “is this a Christian nation?” foundational argument. Of course they will say that they’re atheists so……..! Well, they still have to exist within the laws of society. Law is the last bastion of people without morals.
So by turning 2,000 years of accumulated wisdom on its head they claim it a “victory”? I suppose they can celebrate this in Hollywood. I’ll sit this one out.
Too bad she doesn’t use the same energy and money making sure women get birth control and tubal ligations. They could easily put PP out of business.
And how in the heck can she have two little babies and not see the damage she is doing? She must really want to be in on the Hollywood in crowd.
Think of what that would do to PP’s bottom line on their signature product, body parts! Those who want to do the financial argument ought to think about the propriety of funding a body part operation.
Glenn . . . I am 100% for having people donate to fund “tubal ligations.” One little procedure and you can go on your way like the homeless dog in the neighborhood–mating with whatever comes along. The best thing is that no one else would have to “pay” for their stupidity. They could just act as careless, and stupid as can be.
That was really a brilliant idea you came up with.
“I apologize if I offended anybody.” HA! HA! HA!
First of all, Kunis offends GOD. And then she offends the baby her money helped kill. (But let’s forget about the baby—after all, it never said it was human! SNARK.)
But Kunis commits another sin here. And that sin is the sin of SCANDAL. WHO speaks for Mike Pence, as long as he’s not in a coma? Why, the man himself, Of Course. Kunis’s action indicates that she would LIKE Pence to agree with her donation. But if wishes were horses, beggars would ride.
I am just wondering: Do Hollywood agents require their clients to be FREAKING STUPID, or what?
No, just to swear allegiance to Satan.
She will always be the silly little self-centered girl from “That ’70s Show”, and this silly (at best) action does nothing to disprove that status to me.
But I don’t think it warrants hate mail. Public humiliation, sure. But that seems to be the norm for her and her crowd. And she’s not the only one doing it.
I’m saddened to read that she and Asston Kutcher are now a couple IRL (didn’t he steal away Bruce Willis’ wife a while back?) Goes to show their ilk doesn’t understand the difference between on-screen relationships and those in real life (IRL). You see it so often from Hollywood; it’s almost a cultural meme. Just sad. Leads to multiple extra-marital affairs, which then feeds the same in the general public that watches and adores them.
Their beliefs about conception and abortion are just as divorced from reality, which gives them the “liberty” to “fight for the right” to terminate unplanned pregnancies just as they do their relationships… it’s all about convenience and what feels best for them, at the moment.
Ignorant, self-absorbed, narcissists. They’re not even amusing anymore.
All incredibly great comments guys. The truth is the battle that brought the SCOTUS to rule that abortion is legal only does so on the premise that these babies are not human for the first part of the pregnancy. And sonograms, the window in the womb, has shown this to be a fallacy. So the ruling is overturned by it’s own premise. It’s just that the political will of the majority that are in Congress, both dems and repubs, will not force this issue forward. So the babies keep getting murdered.
It’s not because of the righteousness of “reproductive rights” that things remain as they are. It’s because those who we elect to change it worship the god that requires this sacrifice of the innocent from it’s followers. We are being lied to on a grand scale.
