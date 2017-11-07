Crate & Barrel forms a partnership with libtard Reese Witherspoon

Reese Witherspoon is a Hollyweird libtard that Crate & Barrel has chosen as their new spokesman. From Yahoo:

“If you adore Reese Witherspoon’s ladylike taste and live for the modern luxury of Crate & Barrel, then thank your lucky stars, ya’ll, because a Witherspoon and C&B collection is coming your way in 2018. Witherspoon, under her Draper James lifestyle and fashion line, is partnering with the home furnishings retailer to codesign a line that will debut with a Spring and Summer 2018 collection.

The Big Little Lies star and C&B made their “home-ance” official by releasing a very-Reese campaign trailer today titled “Make This Season Merry and Just Right.” In the 30-second depiction of our holiday entertaining goals, Witherspoon expertly hosts guests at her home and graciously accepts their compliments. Little do they know, Witherspoon has been practicing her party-throwing skills…a lot.”

Witherspoon is a self-important actress who believes everyone should know her name. In 2013, she and her husband, Jim Toth, were pulled over in Georgia. See Dr. Eowyn’s “Drunken actress Reese Witherspoon reveals narcissism of Hollywood“.

From Wikipedia:

“Witherspoon and Toth were pulled over after the car in which they were traveling was seen weaving across a double line on Peachtree Street. Toth, who was driving, was found to have a blood alcohol level of 0.139 and was arrested and charged with driving under the influence and failing to maintain a lane. Witherspoon was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct for disobeying the arresting officer’s instructions to remain in the vehicle and arguing with him, asking if he knew who she was. Witherspoon pleaded no contest and was fined $313, including court costs.”

She later apologized and said she was “deeply embarrassed” after her arrest. She released a statement after the incident:

“Do you know my name?” Witherspoon is quoted as asking the state trooper who stopped the couple. She also said, “You’re about to find out who I am” and “You’re about to be on national news,” according to the arrest report.

The Oscar-winning actress released a statement late Sunday apologizing for her behavior to police that began when her husband, Hollywood agent Jim Toth, was arrested early Friday for driving under the influence of alcohol.

“I clearly had one drink too many and I am deeply embarrassed about the things I said,” Witherspoon said. “It was definitely a scary situation and I was frightened for my husband, but that is no excuse. I was disrespectful to the officer who was just doing his job. I have nothing but respect for the police and I’m very sorry for my behavior.”

Witherspoon is also a proggie who supports the demorats and their policies.

Witherspoon recently held a fundraiser for Gavin Newsom’s gubernatorial campaign. Her neighborhood was peppered with fliers mocking Newsom and his affair. The “do not disturb” door hangers were created to look like something guests would find in a typical hotel room, though they read: “Do Not Disturb. Gavin’s Boning Your Wife. Gavin for Governor.”

Witherspoon also supported cheater Hillary Clinton.

Witherspoon donated money to cheater Hillary Clinton’s campaign.

Witherspoon also said that meeting President Obama left her absolutely tongue tied.

Witherspoon endorsed President Obama in 2012.

Witherspoon also participated in the gun control, Mayors Against Illegal Guns, “Demand A Plan to End Gun Violence” video.

Witherspoon also supports baby-butchers Planned Parenthood. After they were exposed for butchering babies, she defended Planned Parenthood saying, “No mother in the world wants her daughter to have fewer rights than she did. It’s up to us to make sure that every single girl in this world can control their bodies and their lives and futures.”

Keep this in mind when shopping for your home décor needs.

DCG

