Are Hillary’s and John McCain’s orthopedic boots actually ankle bracelets?

There is a buzz in the Alternative Media that the orthopedic boots worn by Hillary Clinton and John McCain may actually be ankle bracelets, worn to prevent them from fleeing the United States.
Remember Hillary Clinton saying she broke her big toe while “running down stairs wearing heels and falling backward” and so had to discontinue her book tour in the UK?
Here she is, in her last public appearance in the UK, wearing a special boot during an appearance on the BBC’s “Graham Norton Show” on Oct. 15, 2017.
When I posted about her broken toe, FOTM‘s Dave, who recently had much experience with toe and foot medical issues, remarked that “Broken toes do not require boots like that.”
It turns out that the real reason why Hillary discontinued her book tour, broken toe or not, is because she got wind that news would break the next day about Uranium One — that the Obama administration’s FBI and DOJ had known, as early as 2009, about a multi-million $
payoff bribe that the Russian government “routed” to the Clinton Foundation while Hillary was Secretary of State, prior to the State Department’s approval of a controversial deal in 2010 giving Moscow control of 20% of American uranium.
Coincidentally, RINO warmonger Sen. John McCain — whose foundation, the McCain Institute for International Leadership, is funded by the Saudis (remember this!), Rothschilds and George Soros — recently also acquired an orthopedic boot on his right foot, just like Hillary.
CNN reports that McCain’s office said in a statement yesterday, Nov. 6:
“Senator McCain was treated at Walter Reed Medical Center over the weekend for a minor tear in his right Achilles tendon, as well as for other normal and non-life-threatening side effects of cancer therapy. Senator McCain has returned to work in the Senate and will be wearing a walking boot until his injured tendon is fully healed.”
Bloomberg reported in 2016 that Saudi Arabia donated $1 million to the McCain Institute, a contribution the Institute has refused to explain publicly. (See “McCain cuts off questions about Saudi donation“)
Baxter Dmitry of YourNewsWire observes that the secretive $1 million donation from Saudi Arabia “looks suspiciously like a Clinton Foundation style pay-for-play ‘donation’” and explains why McCain has “certain ‘viewpoints’ about the Middle East, and keeps making secret trips to Syria.” Saudi Arabia — and Israel, too — is adamantly opposed to Syria’s Assad government and seeks its overthrow by “rebels” who include Al Qaeda jihidasts.
I would appreciate FOTM readers with medical background, especially in orthopedics, to weigh in on Hillary’s and McCain’s boots.
Looks like the same kinda boot I had after Achilles surgery. Unless the thing is held on by some kind of lock the velcro readily peels off. If they were being monitored they would have a slash proof type ankle bracelet with a somewhat clunky transmitter attached so if they go out in public nobody would notice. Hell you wouldn’t know with Killary anyway, with cankels like hers. Killary probably broke her toe going UP the stairs, probably after a few rounds of chardonnay and painkillers.
I don’t work in the medical field yet have worked at a retirement center. Doctors can be overly cautious with elderly patients who can easily trip and fall due to age (and we know how Hillary is prone to falling). Just my guess.
Cam Walker… essentially a fancy walking cast that allows people to walk around while their foot/ankle injury heals so they don’t lose muscle tone, etc. (isolates and immobilizes only the actual injured part so it can heal).
Both these candidates need a model that wraps around their heads.
Baxter Dmitry is a garbage nom de plume of a chronic (and quite lazy) BS artist.
Anything Baxter Dmitry writes should be dismissed as nonsense.
Compare these two stories and the ‘template’ each uses to peddle BS:
Amazing how each retired agent makes ‘a series of astonishing claims/confessions’ after being released from a hospital and being told each has weeks to live.
Get a new template and fake name, ‘Dmitry’. Your tired gig is old fake news.
http://yournewswire.com/cia-911-wtc7/
CIA Agent Confesses On Deathbed: ‘We Blew Up WTC7 On 9/11’
79-year-old retired CIA agent, Malcom Howard, has made a series of astonishing claims since being released from hospital in New Jersey on Friday and told he has weeks to live.
http://yournewswire.com/mi5-agent-killed-princess-diana/
Retired MI5 Agent Confesses On Deathbed: ‘I Killed Princess Diana’
An 80-year-old retired MI5 agent, John Hopkins, has made a series of astonishing confessions since he was released from hospital in London on Wednesday and told he has weeks to live.
I would rather see them in an elongated neck brace, preferably made of braided hemp.
RL Johnson . . . Amen to that! Both of these individuals are traitors to this nation–plain and simple, and should be dealt with accordingly.
And why would we want them NOT to flee?
OMGosh, that would be so COOL if they were. Some of those Saudi’s arrested are (allegedly) tied to 9/11 (we already know the Soros links). They have also been tied to the Bush Cabal, including Clinton Cabal, “Fat Leonard” and The Carlyle Group regarding 9/11. Allegedly 9/11 was to destabilize the ME to gain OIL rights. Sounds plausible to me (same thing the US Criminal Cabal has done everywhere else for years)! No coincidence 60 high ranking NAVY arrested, indicted, awaiting trial; No coincidence Saudi arrests; No coincidence Bush’s come out against TRUMP = there are no coincidences! Trump tweeted that we would be surprised to find out who was behind 9/11. I know he believes the Saudi’s were behind it (with a little help from their friends). None of the above seems to surprise me. I found this post quit interesting. It takes a VILLAGE, as they say. Maybe Sessions is actually doing something! (We do know that Jared flew to Saudi last week). FINGERS CROSSED! 🙂 http://www.rense.com/general84/brck.htm
I have a garage full of similar boots that my wife has used at one time or another, usually for ligaments. As to the “tracking” issue, they are both surrounded with tax-payer funded “security” and it would be pretty hard to lose them.
I agree with “You Know Who” that she was probably in the bottle again. We have living proof of what is said about having a contract with Satan. Look at Poppy Bush. He may be dead already and forgot to lie down, but there he is, that deranged grin clamped to his ugly mug being wheeled around like a department store dummy.
She is a walking basket case. All that propels here forward is naked ambition. The solution for these types is to just say “I don’t care what you think. Go away”.
Worry none dear friend, the clock is ticking for the three “subjects” so well you have described and soon they will go away, Killary Rotten Clinton is now the midnight clown and they use her as a stand in just in case, she’s got nowhere else to go, she’s a reject from her ole party, she’s got flyes in her pampers; ABEL mcCAIN seems to be coming apart at the seams, he’ll keel over in D.C. and Poppy Bush, the eternal “dirty ole goat” slimy bastard telling off color jokes to young women is waiting for the first two to go before him.
Alma . . . I love your wit.
Hahahahahahahahahahahahaha-The two ads following the post were about “How I fixed my Bunions”. The tracking cookies are burnin’ hot,aren’t they?
That has to be more than a “coincidence”. They need one for McCain’s head that is shaped like a penis. It needs to be pneumatic. Just keep filling it with air until he can’t speak.
LikeLiked by 3 people
“‘Tis a consummation devoutly to be wish’d.”
I suppose ankle bracelets could be made to fit underneath these medical orthopedic boots, but wouldn’t this require a judge’s order? Certainly that would have made the news?
At any rate, time sure crawls with these two alleged human beings, but remember, “Their time is short.” The day is coming when these two demons in the flesh shall be gone. And then the New World Order will move on to its next abomination!
I’m not so sure that’d make the News. Even if Killary is confined,Bill is still unleashed,and there’s still their kill list-the people who have crossed the line and gone missing for it. The subtle warning/reminder of what “could” happen if word gets out,might be enough to keep the secret—for a while.
Steven . . . You have stated that correctly. I believe that their time is short. probably too short for much of a prison sentence, but we can be assured that they will get to spend all Eternity in Hell. Which is where they belong.
Yesterday, I listened to a new video of Greg Hunter interviewing Mark Taylor (The Trump Prophecies). Mark mentioned the recent Hurricane Harvey fundraiser, where the five former presidents got together to trash President Trump. He said he was looking at the group photos of the five, and the Lord told him that “two will be taken and three will be shaken” . So far, the prophecies that Mark has spoken of about the President have been accurate. One was that the enemies would turn and devour each other, which is what we have been witnessing.
