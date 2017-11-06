The black remaking of Hollywood movies

Unless you’ve been under living under a rock, you know that the Left have declared war on white people, especially white men. See:
- Maine Democrats laugh about white men committing suicide
- Antifa threatens to behead whites and small biz owners on November 4
- DNC: White men shouldn’t apply for tech jobs
- U. of Pennsylvania teaching assistant admits she discriminates against white male students
- Baylor U. professor & M.D. Carol Baker: ‘Let’s just get rid of all the whites in the United States’
- Michael Moore can’t wait for America’s white men to die off
- Houston looters shoot volunteer rescuers; target whites and Trump supporters
- War on White People: feminist magazine calls on white women to abort white babies
- War on White People: no rights or suffrage for white men
- Muhammad Ali was a racist; called white people ‘devils’
- Black woman attacks man with hammer: ‘I’m sick of fancy white people!’
- Black mob in Chicago attacks woman and children in car for being white
- California public school cuts budget because of too many white students
- Towson University hosts presentation: ‘white people are a plague’
- Black U. of West Georgia students advocate white genocide at Harvard debate
- Taxpayers paid black ‘comedian’ to deliver racist anti-white hate at federal agency
- Insane Academe: Professor blames white people for her PMS
- Taxpayer-Funded Professor: ‘Whiteness’ Is ‘Terror’
- Rutgers ‘professor’: ‘There are no good white people … only less bad white people’
- White president of California State University: All light-skinned people are racist
- Texas school teacher to whites who disagree about Ferguson: ‘Kill yourselves’
- ‘White people did not exist on planet earth until 1681′ – Jacqueline Battalora
Hollywood is part of that war.
Popular movies are being remade with blacks in iconic white roles, including a black man as Sir Lancelot — a path already trodden by the BBC, when it saw fit to cast a black Nigerian actress as English queen Margaret in the 3-part Hollow Crown TV series.
Source: Voat
So who’s behind Hollywood’s war on white people? Here’s a hint:
- Jewish LA Times columnist proudly admits Jews run Hollywood
- Jewish kids being indoctrinated, ‘I’m not white, I’m Jewish’
- The white élites who fund Black Lives Matter
~Eowyn
Advertisements
Good show, I would have never noticed this. Denzel Washington is a great actor don’t care what color he is.
LikeLike
Reblogged this on kommonsentsjane and commented:
Reblogged on kommonsentsjane/blogkommonsents.
For your information.
So who’s behind Hollywood’s war on white people? Here’s a hint:
Jewish LA Times columnist proudly admits Jews run Hollywood
Jewish kids being indoctrinated, ‘I’m not white, I’m Jewish’
The white élites who fund Black Lives Matter
Sounds like the Jews are trying to stir the pot.
kommonsentsjane
LikeLike
Hahahaha……..Hahahaha.
LikeLike
Could the same culprits have been stirring the pot in the late 60s? Though I am convinced that Charlie Manson was, and still is, likely acting out a role, who was pulling the strings? His war dreams between whites and blacks is still being played. 😎
LikeLike
Perhaps younger people will attend these movies. Although, I agree Denzel Washington is a draw, no matter what color he is. Most of us who have seen an original of something, just don’t want to see a rehash, unless we are seeing it for free on TV.
LikeLike