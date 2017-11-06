The black remaking of Hollywood movies

Unless you’ve been under living under a rock, you know that the Left have declared war on white people, especially white men. See:

Hollywood is part of that war.

Popular movies are being remade with blacks in iconic white roles, including a black man as Sir Lancelot — a path already trodden by the BBC, when it saw fit to cast a black Nigerian actress as English queen Margaret in the 3-part Hollow Crown TV series.

Source: Voat

So who’s behind Hollywood’s war on white people? Here’s a hint:

~Eowyn

5 responses to “The black remaking of Hollywood movies

  1. JCscuba | November 6, 2017 at 7:26 am | Reply

    Good show, I would have never noticed this. Denzel Washington is a great actor don’t care what color he is.

  2. kommonsentsjane | November 6, 2017 at 7:29 am | Reply

    Reblogged this on kommonsentsjane and commented:

    Reblogged on kommonsentsjane/blogkommonsents.

    For your information.

    So who’s behind Hollywood’s war on white people? Here’s a hint:

    Jewish LA Times columnist proudly admits Jews run Hollywood
    Jewish kids being indoctrinated, ‘I’m not white, I’m Jewish’
    The white élites who fund Black Lives Matter

    Sounds like the Jews are trying to stir the pot.

    kommonsentsjane

  3. Alma | November 6, 2017 at 7:32 am | Reply

    Hahahaha……..Hahahaha.

  4. Maryaha | November 6, 2017 at 7:59 am | Reply

    Could the same culprits have been stirring the pot in the late 60s? Though I am convinced that Charlie Manson was, and still is, likely acting out a role, who was pulling the strings? His war dreams between whites and blacks is still being played. 😎

  5. Auntie Lulu | November 6, 2017 at 8:43 am | Reply

    Perhaps younger people will attend these movies. Although, I agree Denzel Washington is a draw, no matter what color he is. Most of us who have seen an original of something, just don’t want to see a rehash, unless we are seeing it for free on TV.

