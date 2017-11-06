Man robbing hot dog stand shoots himself in the penis

Poetic justice.
From NY Daily News: He did not relish this experience. A 19-year-old who allegedly held up a hot dog stand on Chicago’s South Side ended up firing a round into his own South Side.
Terrion Pouncy’s alleged early Halloween morning heist of the Original Maxwell Street Polish went off without a hitch, that is, until his pistol went off when he tried to tuck it into his pants, the Chicago Tribune reports.
Disguising his appearance with a hooded sweatshirt and scarf, Pouncy entered the 24-hour establishment around 6 a.m. and aimed his .38-caliber pistol at the stand’s two employees, demanding money from the cash register.
After they complied and Pouncy allegedly reached into one of the worker’s pockets, taking out his wallet and cellphone, he ran off and attempted to stow away his weapon at the same time.
Not one for multitasking, Pouncy shot himself in the penis. Also in the leg.
He was found slumped over and bleeding on the front steps of a nearby home after he called 911 to say he’d been shot.
Pouncy remains in the hospital as of Thursday and being held without bail. He faces two counts of armed robbery with a firearm.
DCG
Hopefully he won’t be able to contribute to the gene pool after this. Some days are just to good
Here he is, another 2017 Darwin Award contender!
http://mugshots.com/US-Counties/Illinois/Cook-County-IL/Terrion-Pouncy.160860580.html
So He Shot Himself in the Head – did he..??!! = and the leg too..!!
Yes. He blew his brains out!
I love instant justice!! Couldn’t happen to a more deserving idiot moron. I will bet the gun wasn’t legal.
And so, yes Virginia,..there IS a God.
Ouch…….Quick way to go from man to woman, lost his wiener now he has a donut -that is a chocolate donut, with the hole in the middle.
Alma . . . that is hilarious! He will have a reminder of his own stupidity for the rest of his life. Can’t you just imagine the hilarity this will bring to the other inmates.
Auntie, only a dumb ass n….. can do that, no brain no pain!
Dude, you deserve this:
