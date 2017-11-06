Man robbing hot dog stand shoots himself in the penis

Poetic justice.

From NY Daily News: He did not relish this experience. A 19-year-old who allegedly held up a hot dog stand on Chicago’s South Side ended up firing a round into his own South Side.

Terrion Pouncy’s alleged early Halloween morning heist of the Original Maxwell Street Polish went off without a hitch, that is, until his pistol went off when he tried to tuck it into his pants, the Chicago Tribune reports.

Disguising his appearance with a hooded sweatshirt and scarf, Pouncy entered the 24-hour establishment around 6 a.m. and aimed his .38-caliber pistol at the stand’s two employees, demanding money from the cash register.

After they complied and Pouncy allegedly reached into one of the worker’s pockets, taking out his wallet and cellphone, he ran off and attempted to stow away his weapon at the same time.

Not one for multitasking, Pouncy shot himself in the penis. Also in the leg.

He was found slumped over and bleeding on the front steps of a nearby home after he called 911 to say he’d been shot.

Pouncy remains in the hospital as of Thursday and being held without bail. He faces two counts of armed robbery with a firearm.

  1. dee | November 6, 2017 at 5:35 am | Reply

    Hopefully he won’t be able to contribute to the gene pool after this. Some days are just to good

    Liked by 3 people

  3. EddieBG.. | November 6, 2017 at 5:39 am | Reply

    So He Shot Himself in the Head – did he..??!! = and the leg too..!!

    Liked by 2 people

  4. weezy | November 6, 2017 at 5:50 am | Reply

    I love instant justice!! Couldn’t happen to a more deserving idiot moron. I will bet the gun wasn’t legal.

    Liked by 1 person

  5. iconordic | November 6, 2017 at 6:21 am | Reply

    And so, yes Virginia,..there IS a God.

    Liked by 1 person

  6. Alma | November 6, 2017 at 7:38 am | Reply

    Ouch…….Quick way to go from man to woman, lost his wiener now he has a donut -that is a chocolate donut, with the hole in the middle.

    Liked by 1 person

  7. Anonymous | November 6, 2017 at 8:55 am | Reply

    Dude, you deserve this:

    Liked by 1 person

