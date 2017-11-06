Man robbing hot dog stand shoots himself in the penis

Poetic justice.

From NY Daily News: He did not relish this experience. A 19-year-old who allegedly held up a hot dog stand on Chicago’s South Side ended up firing a round into his own South Side.

Terrion Pouncy’s alleged early Halloween morning heist of the Original Maxwell Street Polish went off without a hitch, that is, until his pistol went off when he tried to tuck it into his pants, the Chicago Tribune reports.

Disguising his appearance with a hooded sweatshirt and scarf, Pouncy entered the 24-hour establishment around 6 a.m. and aimed his .38-caliber pistol at the stand’s two employees, demanding money from the cash register.

After they complied and Pouncy allegedly reached into one of the worker’s pockets, taking out his wallet and cellphone, he ran off and attempted to stow away his weapon at the same time.

Not one for multitasking, Pouncy shot himself in the penis. Also in the leg.

He was found slumped over and bleeding on the front steps of a nearby home after he called 911 to say he’d been shot.

Pouncy remains in the hospital as of Thursday and being held without bail. He faces two counts of armed robbery with a firearm.

DCG

