Gov. Moonbeam: “World needs brainwashing on climate change”

From Sacramento Bee: Gov. Jerry Brown challenged the world’s religious leaders to further engage as he minimized the negative effects of President Donald Trump on meeting the climate-change challenge.
“The Trump factor is very small, very small indeed,” in comparison to the commitments taking place around the world, Brown said to a burst of applause Saturday at an event organized by the Vatican’s Pontifical Academy of Sciences. “That’s nothing to cheer about, because if it was only Trump that was a problem, we’d have it solved. But that’s not our only problem.
“The problem … is us. It’s our whole way of life. It’s our comfort … It’s the greed. It’s the indulgence. It’s the pattern. And it’s the inertia.”
Brown, who arrived Friday for nearly two weeks of climate talks across Europe, said the path to transformational change must include the mass mobilization of the religious and theological sphere, but also the prophetic sphere.
“The power here is prophecy. The power here is faith, and that’s what this organization is supposed to be about. So, let’s be about it and combine with the technical and the scientific and the political.”
To slow the devastation of climate change, society cannot rely only on science and technology and must begin to accept the need for more transformational approaches, Brown said. He spoke for more than 40 minutes, punctuating his remarks and answers to attending scientists to reflect on his own experiences.
Brown’s first brush with the concept of transformation came when he entered the Jesuit seminary in the 1950s before the Second Vatican Council. He spoke Latin, meditated, underwent self-discipline, mortified himself.
“We tried real hard, and I can tell I did not achieve perfection. I was not transformed. In fact some of my bad habits, which I will not reveal, are the same as they were … when I came into Jesuit seminary when Pius XII was pope.”
Brown acknowledged that achieving transformation will not be easy, citing his recent visit to the Eastern Economic Forum in Russia, where world leaders gathered for discussions about trade with scant mention of climate effects.
“At the highest circles, people still don’t get it,” he said. “It’s not just a light rinse” that’s required. “We need a total, I might say ‘brain washing.’
“We need to wash our brains out and see a very different kind of world.”
“some of my bad habits, which I will not reveal, are the same as they were…” – so, guess his method of brain washing didn’t work. A .45 pill taken through the ear always works. All bad habits purged. Try it, try it Mr. Brown, and you may like it! Mortification assured, 100%.
I guess I missed it, the cover says he quietly saved California. Is California saved? I guess he can step down now, job done right? Join the nearest brainwashing team!
CHRISTY . . . I’m with you, I have no notion that California has been “saved.” However, if Dufus Brown would step down if I agreed with that statement . . . I would be the very first to agree — “Jerry Brown, single handedly saved the State of California!” Personally, I was under the impression that California was in deep doodoo.
All Moony needs to do is convince us humans that we are so hot, we can actually melt the sun.
ugh!….this male is a very good example of what life would have been like under hellary…except at a state level.
he has done more to damage this state than anyone and it’s very frustrating that the federal govt has not gone after him (and the legislature) for his constitutional crimes against the citizens of calif.
I wouldn’t be surprised if he, along with his buddy kamala harris, put in a POTUS 2020 bid.
I feel for you having to stay in Ca. We lived there in the late 80’s and early 90’s and loved it, completely different state then. The schools were wonderful, ours were in the top 10. Now it is going to heck in a handbag.
If moonbeam thinks people have to be brainwashed to believe their crap, they it must not be very good crap. Records prove there has been little to no change and the ice cap and proliferation of bears also say otherwise.
I hate to see the demise of a once wonderful state.
Glenn . . . Amen to that!
thank you Glenn47,
the leftists hated seeing California thriving under traditional values…
I pray God delivers us soon from this corruption and liberal legislative wasteland!
Brown actually used the word “brainwashing”!
Wow.
The Left don’t even pretend any more. They’re now upfront and in-our-face about their agenda.
He must be channelling Obongo’s AG. He liked that word too.
Brainwashed. Moonbeam sounds like a treehugger Manchurian Candidate.
Jerry, congratulations on receiving that revelation! The problem is, however, that only God can save us from ourselves, and not enough people have asked for help. Neither brainwashing nor rinsing will provide the solution, we would only be attempting cleansing with dirty soap, water, and hands.
“I am Governor Jerry Brown,
My aura smiles and never frowns”
Dead Kennedys’ satirical song, “California Uber Alles” may just be prophetic after all.
“Zen fascists will control you.”
“Your kids will meditate in school”
“Mellow out or you will pay!”
Yikes
Looks to me as if Moonbeam has brainwashed himself: He has elevated the climate change dogma to the level of a religion.
We’ve come a long way—in the wrong direction! Joe Biden has proved that even someone who is, effectively, mentally retarded, can be elected to office. Moonbeam has proved that he can force others not to criticize his civic religious dogma!
Jerry Brown, you are, effectively, a mental patient roaming the streets at will. I double-dog dare you to come to my house and force me to believe what you believe! You are an extremely dangerous man, and you are doing everything you can to destroy the Great State of California—as well as the primary protocol of civic and public civility. RESIGN FROM OFFICE.
Amen, Steven!
