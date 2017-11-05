Teen Vogue goes kaput after anal sex propaganda

Something really interesting is happening in America.

Hollywood is being fumigated, as one after another sexual pervert is outed.

Now the fumigation squad has descended on the entertainment print media.

Remember DCG’s post last July on Teen Vogue magazine’s promotion of anal sex?

You’ll be glad to know that the anal sex issue was Teen Vogue‘s last gasp, as its parent company Condé Nast is pulling the plug.

Megan Fox reports for PJMedia, Nov. 2, 2017, that “Teen Vogue is caput. Conde Nast announced today that Teen Vogue is getting the axe“:

The New York-based publisher, which has instilled a hiring freeze, will slash about 80 jobs, equal to a decrease of about 2.5 percent of its 3,000-person workforce. Budgets across departments are also expected to get a haircut, with the worst-performing divisions and magazines getting cuts of up to 20 percent. As part of that mandate, Condé is reducing the frequencies of most of its titles and will shutter Teen Vogue in print. There’s no mention of the controversy that most likely caused the huge dip in sales: the pushing of explicit and dangerous sexual practices on children. The Activist Mommy led a boycott of Teen Vogue that seems to have done the trick. Good riddance. […] Not only is Teen Vogue pushing disgusting sexual practices on teens but they are pushing their stupid politics on them too. Since the presidential election, Teen Vogue has emerged as a critical voice for Gen-Z and Millennials to rail against the Trump administration, as well as a platform to highlight diversity issues. Maybe American parents don’t want their teen girls being fed propaganda dressed up as a fashion magazine. Had they considered that at all? What used to be a magazine about lipstick and prom dresses is now just regurgitated Democrat talking points. Who the heck is going to buy that? No one, apparently.

The Activist Mommy‘s website is here.

See also “Liberalism is a mental disroder: Teen Vogue promotes ecosex with trees & grass“.

~Eowyn

Advertisements