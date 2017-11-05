Sunday Devotional: Whoever exalts himself will be humbled

Matthew 23:1-12
Jesus spoke to the crowds and to his disciples, saying,
“The scribes and the Pharisees
have taken their seat on the chair of Moses.
Therefore, do and observe all things whatsoever they tell you,
but do not follow their example.
For they preach but they do not practice.
They tie up heavy burdens hard to carry
and lay them on people’s shoulders,
but they will not lift a finger to move them.
All their works are performed to be seen.
They widen their phylacteries* and lengthen their tassels.
They love places of honor at banquets, seats of honor in synagogues,
greetings in marketplaces, and the salutation ‘Rabbi.’
As for you, do not be called ‘Rabbi.’
You have but one teacher, and you are all brothers.
Call no one on earth your father;
you have but one Father in heaven.
Do not be called ‘Master’;
you have but one master, the Christ.
The greatest among you must be your servant.
Whoever exalts himself will be humbled;
but whoever humbles himself will be exalted.”
*Phylactery (definition): A small leather box containing Hebrew texts on vellum, worn by Jewish men at morning prayer as a reminder to keep the law.
What a stunning rebuke this passage from Matthew 23 is!
Try this:
In the place of “scribes”, “Pharisees”, “synagogues” and “Rabbi”, insert the words “priests”, “ministers”, “churches” and “pastor/bishop/archbishop/cardinal/pope” — and Matthew 23 is as timely today as then, as a rebuke of hypocritical, uncaring and pretentious church clergy, with their pomp and ceremony and bureaucratic titles.
Matthew 23 is also a rebuke to us, when we exalt ourselves by pretending to possess knowledge of God over others. For we are all the same — brothers and sisters in Christ, who have but “one Father in heaven” and “one master, the Christ.”
May the love and peace of our Lord Jesus Christ be with you,
~Eowyn
Thank you.
LikeLike
Reblogged this on kommonsentsjane and commented:
Reblogged on kommonsentsjane/blogkommonsents.
Sunday Devotional.
kommonsentsjane
LikeLike
Regarding exalting humans:
Is this Daniel speaking about “transhumanism”?
“Daniel 2:43 – And whereas thou sawest the iron mixed with miry clay, they shall be mingled indeed together with the seed of man, but they shall not stick fast one to another, as iron cannot be mixed with clay.”
See this video: “Future Investment Initiative” –a robot named “Sophia” is granted Saudi Arabian citizenship. (If you’d like to hear some insights about CERN and possible plans for ‘transhumanism’, I suggest RFB and Nicholson 1968 on U-Tube.)
P.S. According to some, and I tend to agree, CERN is actually working on opening portals to the spirit world in order to fill empty vessels, and not so much about colliding particles. If you missed the 2016 ceremony of the opening of the Gotthard Base Tunnel in Switzerland near CERN, I suggest trying to sit through it because it doesn’t look very ‘scientific’ to me.
LikeLike
I noticed that they “CERN” initially claimed that the long-sought-after Higgs-Boson was the last-& final atomic particle of All Creations and they insultingly called it, “The God Particle.” They have yet to come to their (common) senses.. That name-calling soon stopped however, and now these same Scientists want a much larger-more powerful collider to verify “hints”that the Higgs-Boson is NOT the last & final atomic particle.. = Let’s wait & see.. They may just be after “job protection” at Public Expense..
LikeLike
Shiloh
By Tim Shey
Brutal deathdance;
My eyes weep blood.
Pharisees smile like vipers,
They laugh and mock their venom:
Blind snakes leading
The deaf and dumb multitude.
Where are my friends?
The landscape is dry and desolate.
They have stretched my shredded body
On this humiliating tree.
The hands that healed
And the feet that brought good news
They have pierced
With their fierce hatred.
The man-made whip
That opened up my back
Preaches from a proper pulpit.
They sit in comfort:
That vacant-eyed congregation.
The respected, demon-possessed reverend
Forks his tongue
Scratching itchy ears
While Cain bludgeons
Abel into silence.
My flesh in tattered pieces
Clots red and cold and sticks
To the rough-hewn timber
That props up my limp, vertical carcase
Between heaven and earth.
My life drips and puddles
Below my feet,
As I gaze down dizzily
On merciless eyes and dagger teeth.
The chapter-and-versed wolves
Jeer and taunt me.
Their sheepwool clothing
Is stained black with the furious violence
Of their heart of stone.
They worship me in lip service,
But I confess,
I never knew them
(Though they are my creation).
My tongue tastes like ashes:
It sticks to the roof of my mouth.
I am so thirsty.
This famine is too much for me.
The bulls of Bashan have bled me white.
Papa, into your hands
I commend my Spirit.
Ethos
February/March 1997
Iowa State University
Genesis 49: 10: “The scepter shall not depart from Judah, nor a lawgiver from between his feet until Shiloh come; and unto him shall the gathering of the people be.”
https://hitchhikeamerica.wordpress.com/2012/11/10/shiloh/
LikeLiked by 1 person
Reblogged this on World4Justice : NOW! Lobby Forum..
LikeLike
Dr. Eowyn, I especially love the way you remind us to replace the original words with words that are more familiar, and then we see how appropriate the section is for us today. That was perhaps the hardest thing for me to learn how to do when I first started to study the Bible in depth. Later, as I taught adults, in home Bible studies, or in adult Sunday school, etc., I learned more and more just how applicable the scriptures are to us today.
Many people will say that the Bible is old and outdated, and not for our modern times. We know that is false, and you show just one place where it is totally alive for our time. I have seen the same thing with the Old Testament, people say that it is outdated, and not for our times. Especially with the lists of names found in Numbers, or the law as found in Leviticus. But if one is patient, and takes the time to search out some of the names listed, they can find hidden gems within the once thought to be meaningless list of names. Finding out, for example, how different tribes were connected with different people, or finding out how lineages split at times. The law is also full of so much great nuggets of knowledge, if we are open to the idea of what the law was and why certain things were contained within it. Again, all of these things can be related to modern times, if one simply takes the time to learn how to study the Bible, and how to hunt down things that pertain to the things in question. This is where a good concordance is invaluable. Of course, we also have computers as well, to help.
Your Sunday Devotionals are one of the high points of my week, and part of what drew me to this website. Thank you for the work you do on them. Always be bold in standing up for Christ, for there will come a time when it becomes very difficult to do so.
LikeLiked by 1 person