Rumor that Tony Podesta was arrested

There is a rumor circulating in the Alternative Media that Tony Podesta has been indicted and arrested.

Normally, I don’t post rumors, but this rumor is too important to ignore. So I’ll just present the rumor, and leave it to you to decide on its credibility.

To begin, Tony Podesta is the brother of powerful Clinton operative John Podesta, who was chair of Hillary Clinton’s failed presidential campaign. A powerful Democratic lobbyist in his own right, Tony Podesta was ranked 23rd most powerful person in Washington, D.C. by GQ magazine in 2012.

Both Tony and John Podesta were invited by satanic artist Marina Abramovic to a “spirit cooking” dinner, in which human menstrual blood, breast milk, urine and sperm are ingested.

Tony Podesta is also known for his gruesome art collection, including a sculpture, The Arch of Hysteria, which mimics the posture that cannibal serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer had positioned one of his victims.

The rumors and speculation began when, in the words of Emily Zanotti of Daily Wire on Oct. 31, 2017:

Eagle-eyed court watchers on Twitter noticed, late Monday, that there are four sealed cases listed on the U.S. District Court’s docket in Washington, D.C., located on the docket between George Papadopoulos’s sealed plea bargain (#182) and Paul Manafort’s sealed indictment (#201). Legal experts immediately concluded that the four sealed cases could mean Special Counsel Robert Mueller isn’t done issuing secret subpoenas and grand jury indictments. After yesterday’s wave of charges, snagging Manafort and his business partner, Rick Gates, and revealing that former Trump foreign policy aide Papadopoulos struck a deal with Federal prosecutors, D.C. watchdogs — particularly on the Left — assumed we were only beginning to see what Mueller had in store. […] There is one indication that Mueller has at least one more indictment up his sleeve. The Manafort indictment is marked as INDICTMENT (B), which presumes there’s an “INDICTMENT (A)” lurking somewhere, maybe in “sealed document #200.” The subject of that indictment is anyone’s guess; it could be Flynn, or it could be Tony Podesta who hinted in his resignation letter yesterday that he was under scrutiny.

Indeed, NBC News confirmed on November 1, 2017, that the Podesta Group is the unnamed “Company B” listed in Mueller’s Manafort and Gates indictments:

The lobbying firms the Podesta Group and Mercury Public Affairs are the unnamed companies in the grand jury indictment of former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort and his deputy, Rick Gates, according to three sources with knowledge of the investigation.

The indictment, unsealed Monday, refers to “Company A” and “Company B” as the firms Manafort and Gates solicited in 2012 to lobby on behalf of the Ukranian government. Company A is Mercury Public Affairs and Company B is the Podesta Group, the sources said. […] According to the indictment, the lobbying firms were paid $2 million from offshore accounts controlled by Manafort.

On November 3, 2017, James Brower, who describes himself as a former “State Assistant for Trump” in Massachusetts tweeted:

Brower followed that with another tweet, on November 4 at 11:08 AM:

“There are a total of 7 sealed indictments, one was Manafort, second is Podesta…”

Also on November 3, an anonymous tipster posted this on the 4chan message board:

Followed by this the next day, Nov. 4, on 4chan:

Which then led to this claim on Voat on Nov. 4:

Trump and the military have been planning the second American Revolution. But instead of the British, this time they’ll be fighting the CIA, FBI, NSA, Deep State and all their puppets, actors and hired goons to take back control of the country. Trump has gone to Asia for the next 12 days and is being protected by the Air Force and Navy in classified locations while the military takes over in America. North Korea is just a false flag, they’re controlled by the CIA. MSM is controlled by the CIA. Deep state is controlled by the CIA. KKK and terrorist organizations in this country are aided by the FBI+CIA. Every branch of the government, every organization, is helplessly corrupt and compromised except for one; the military. The constitution gave full control of the military to the president for a reason – to deal with any branches of government that become too powerful. ANTIFA is a false flag, the military has already infiltrated them to gather intel, they won’t be a threat. Soros, Obama, Clintons, Podestas, etc. will be BTFO. Proof: Q Anon predicted POTUS’ twitter would go down temporarily and that they’d get it back up. Q Anon mentioned more info would come out shortly (Final JFK file drop released today). Also predicted information of Podesta’s indictment would be today, actionable tomorrow. Huma is indicted Monday. There are more predictions Q Anon got right, not just those. The biggest nugget of proof will be if Trump tweets out this exact message: “My fellow Americans, the Storm is upon us…….” If he tweets out this exact message, that’ll be the green light for Operation Alice and Wonderland.

I purchased a 5-day membership of SearchQuarry and searched for an arrest record for “Anthony Podesta” in the District of Columbia. The search results says there’s no arrest record of Anthony Podesta in DC as of 11/4/2017.

But the search is of the D.C. metropolitan police records, not of the FBI, and if Tony Podesta indeed has been indicted and arrested, it would be the FBI doing that, not the D.C. police.

H/t FOTM‘s CP.

~Eowyn

