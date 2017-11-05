Hollyweird hypocrite: Private jet flyer/owner Harrison Ford goes after Trump team’s environmental policies

Never let your Trump Derangement Syndrome get in the way of your private and hypocritcal hobbies.

Harrison Ford is a pilot. A rich one. He can afford his own fleet of airplanes and fly them whenever he wants.

According to a 2015 Daily Mail article, Ford has a long range jet, a Citation Sovereign, a turboprop aircraft capable of operating on unimproved airstrips; and a de Havilland DHC-2 Beaver single engine bush plane. He also has a 1929 Waco Taperwing open-top biplane, an Aviat Husky, which is a two-seat fabric-covered bush plane, and a Bell 407 helicopter (a total of seven aircraft).

He also has about a dozen motorcycles including several BMWs, a couple of Harleys, Hondas and a Triumph. He has vintage cars too including a rare 1955 forest green convertible Jaguar XK 140 worth about $150,000.

In true DiCaprio fashion, the carbon-emitting hypocrite lectures us on Trump whilst ignoring his own carbon footprint.

From Hollywood Reporter: Harrison Ford got political on Thursday night at 3Labs in Culver City when he was honored by Conservation International, a non-profit environmental group he has been involved with for 26 years.

“We face an unprecedented moment in this country. Today’s greatest threat is not climate change, not pollution, not flood or fire,” Ford said during his acceptance speech of the Founders’ Award. “It’s that we’ve got people in charge of important shit who don’t believe in science.”

He went on to criticize those politicians who let “political or economic self-interest denigrate or belittle sound scientific understanding of the causes and effects of human pressure on the environment.”

Ford serves as executive vice chair of Conservation International, which celebrated its 30th anniversary at the event. The group aims to protect nature and specifically focused on a ‘No Forests, No Future’ theme at the gala, highlighting the Amazon rainforest and its importance in addressing climate change.

“I’m here tonight for one reason: I care deeply for the natural world. It’s not about me, it’s not about me at all, it’s about this other world we’re going to leave behind,” the actor said. “If we don’t stop the destruction of nature, nothing else will matter. Jobs won’t matter, our economies won’t matter, our freedoms and ethics won’t matter, our children’s education and potential won’t matter, peace, prosperity. If we end the ability of a healthy natural world to sustain humanity nothing else will matter, simply said.”

Ford has been deeply involved in the environmental cause for several decades, meeting with lawmakers, businesses and communities to discuss how to improve conservation policy and practices.

“Other than my family, doing this work has been the most important thing of my life,” he said. “Nature doesn’t need people, people need nature.”

Red the rest of the story here.

Hyprocite.

DCG

Advertisements