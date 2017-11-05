Antifa’s November 4th revolution was a big Antifail

What if they gave a revolution and no one came?
That’s what happened yesterday, November 4, to the Antifa Revolution that was supposed to be the first shot in a new civil war.
Protests were held in about 20 cities across America, most with a smattering of “revolutionaries,” like the one in Cincinnati in which only 30 people showed up.
One of the November 4th organizers was a group called Refuse Fascism, as in “refuse” the verb.
It turns out Refuse Fascism should really be “refuse” the noun, as in refuse or garbage.
This pic perfectly captured the November 4th Antifail:
See also “Antifa threatens to behead whites and small biz owners on November 4”.
~Eowyn
I did not know that trash was a nazi! Gotta steer clear of those trash cans and maybe those recycle cans too, they could be fascists!
I only had to go out once yesterday, to Staples for some packing tape. And while I was out, I stopped in for a Blizzard at a Dairy Queen on West McCarran (one of major thoroughfares in this filthy city where I live) . I deliberately wore my “PROUD MEMBER OF THE BASKET OF DEPLORABLES” T-shirt, inviting any Antifa members I might have run across to join me in a… uh… uhm… a “discussion”. (It being the date Antifa said they’d start a new Civil War in the USA, and I didn’t want to appear as if I had no dog in the fight.)
If any clandestine Antifa members happened to see my shirt while I was out, they kept quiet about it. Which is typical for them. They only start sh*t when they have superior numbers. They don’t possess any one-on-one confidence, which is just as well… for them.
~ D-FensDogG
Stephen T. McCarthy Reviews…
Looks like a lot of coffee cups. Guess it was cold out there. And lonely.
What saith the drive by media?
No BREAKING NEWS banners or activation of the emergency broadcast system………………………crickets………….
Red China let the protests at Tiannamen Square go on for Days&Days while the authorities took detailed notes & pictures of all the Primary Instigators.. Shall I tell You what happened Next..?? I hear that the only survivor of that Event was that very Brave young man that Stood before the Red ArmyTank for the whole World to see.. = “Know-KNOW your Enemy, – and you will have them at your Feet..” Ignor-IGNOR your Enemy, – and You will certainly have them at Your Throat…!! = can you think of an enemy that fits into that premiss..??
Halloween is over. People are tired of the masked adults “trick or treating” in the streets, behaving badly. Snore. I don’t think we need an army of “anti-antifa.” I think we need an army of DE-MASKERS. Let’s get their faces on camera!
