Antifa’s November 4th revolution was a big Antifail

What if they gave a revolution and no one came?

That’s what happened yesterday, November 4, to the Antifa Revolution that was supposed to be the first shot in a new civil war.

Protests were held in about 20 cities across America, most with a smattering of “revolutionaries,” like the one in Cincinnati in which only 30 people showed up.

One of the November 4th organizers was a group called Refuse Fascism, as in “refuse” the verb.

It turns out Refuse Fascism should really be “refuse” the noun, as in refuse or garbage.

This pic perfectly captured the November 4th Antifail:

~Eowyn

