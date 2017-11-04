Sen. Rand Paul assaulted in his home by Democrat

Posted on November 4, 2017 by | 15 Comments

Sen. Rand Paul (R-Kentucky)

From The Hill, 3:33 PM, November 4, 2017:

Kentucky State Police have arrested a man accused of assaulting Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) at his home in Bowling Green, the senator’s office confirmed on Saturday.

“Senator Paul was blindsided and the victim of an assault,” Kelsey Cooper, a spokeswoman for Paul, said in a statement. “The assailant was arrested and it is now a matter for the police. Senator Paul is fine.”

The suspect was identified as 59-year-old Rene Boucher of Bowling Green, according to a statement from police. The Warren County Attorney’s Office issued a warrant for Boucher’s arrest shortly after the assault on Friday.

Police are investigating the assault, according to the statement. Boucher has been charged with 4th degree assault, causing a minor injury.

Spokeo says that Rene Albert Boucher, 59, lives at 582 Rivergreen Ln, Bowling Green, KY 42103, is unmarried and a Caucasian.

Confusingly, both U.S. News and World Report and Healthgrades says Dr. Rene Boucher is an anesthesiologist at Medical Center at Bowling Green, Kentucky, who is 59 years old and female.

According to Heavy.com:

  • Senator Paul’s attacker is a man named Dr. Rene Boucher, an anesthesiologist who retired in 2015.
  • Boucher is a registered Democrat, an advocate for gun control and healthcare reform who’s been severely critical of the Republican Party on Facebook since Trump became president.
  • Paul and Boucher are neighbors.
  • Boucher “ambushed” Paul while the senator was mowing his lawn.
  • Neighbors say Paul and Boucher “had an ongoing feud.”
  • Boucher is being held at Warren County Regional Jail in lieu of a $5,000 bond. If convicted, he could face a year in prison of the Class A misdemeanor. Warren County Attorney Amy Milliken said Boucher could face extra charges, based on the injuries suffered by Paul.

Rene Boucher’s Facebook page is here.

~Eowyn

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Congress, crime, Donald Trump, gun control, Liberals/Democrats/Left, Republican Party, Trump Derangement Syndrome, United States, US Presidents and tagged , . Bookmark the permalink.

15 responses to “Sen. Rand Paul assaulted in his home by Democrat

  1. JCscuba | November 4, 2017 at 3:49 pm | Reply

    Nope, a Democrat assaults Paul, sure don’t see any way it could be politically connected.

    Like

  3. truckjunkie | November 4, 2017 at 4:04 pm | Reply

    This figures. People like THIS are why you always need to expect the unexpected and carry,EVEN AT HOME. Granted,this nutcase is pro-gun control,so he’d probably be armed with a knife,hammer,sharpened fork or something similar. But even in this case,it’s better to have a gun and not need it…..BTW-a little basic Martial Arts training is never a bad idea.

    Liked by 3 people

  4. evh | November 4, 2017 at 4:11 pm | Reply

    Sometimes, through no fault of your own, you get neighbors from Hell. It has happened to me before and believe me I did nothing to the guy.

    Liked by 3 people

    • truckjunkie | November 4, 2017 at 5:07 pm | Reply

      You’re right-I’ve been blessed with new neighbors in 4 residences around mine recently,but I’ve been lucky-they’re ALL good people;one is the family of a retired Rancher,one is a Mine worker,one delivers Propane and one is owner of a Steam Cleaner dealer and repair shop. It feels like I ATTRACT good people! :=D

      Liked by 1 person

  5. noreen | November 4, 2017 at 4:11 pm | Reply

    Rand Paul mows his own lawn.

    Liked by 2 people

  6. marblenecltr | November 4, 2017 at 4:23 pm | Reply

    With all attacks today and in the near future, find out who is funding them along with relevant details.

    Liked by 2 people

  7. kommonsentsjane | November 4, 2017 at 4:31 pm | Reply

    Reblogged this on kommonsentsjane and commented:

    Reblogged on kommonsentsjane/blogkommonsents.

    Rand Paul assaulted by a Democrat.

    kommonsentsjane

    Liked by 3 people

  8. EdK | November 4, 2017 at 4:59 pm | Reply

    Where was Senator Paul’s sidearm ? Did these people learn from the congressional baseball shooting? This idiot should be under arrest with a piece of lead in his ass.

    Liked by 3 people

  9. Christian Zionist | November 4, 2017 at 5:01 pm | Reply

    crazier every day….morons and idiots

    Liked by 3 people

  10. DCG | November 4, 2017 at 5:06 pm | Reply

    Crazy man. Libtard, nuff said.

    Liked by 1 person

  11. lophatt | November 4, 2017 at 5:08 pm | Reply

    This guy used to practice medicine? He sounds like a “true believer”. People like him scare me. They think “their” ideas are the only “ideas”. He is willing to injure (or worse) someone because he disagrees with his politics?

    And they think we’re stupid. If I were he I’d make an example out of this guy that would make any would=be “heroes” out there on the dark side of Uranus think twice.

    They’re probably down at Pansy Brigade headquarters right now putting another notch on their toy box.

    Liked by 2 people

  12. Alma | November 4, 2017 at 5:25 pm | Reply

    How far can these Democrats let their extreme fanatism take them to attack somebody because that somebody does not have the same character traits he has? Being a retired doctor he must have money for a lawyer. I hope Senator Paul doesn’t let this cooky get away with the attack. Let this be a lesson to all fanatics to think ahead before making the wrong move.

    Liked by 1 person

  13. Captain Obvious | November 4, 2017 at 5:42 pm | Reply

    It’s antifas day to shine. Google “NYT Antifa ad” November 4 is their day to start a continual protest of the Trump regime. I guess this Democrat decided to be a one man army in Antifarts Day of Protest and clock a Nazi.
    MSM will not be covering that aspect.

    Liked by 1 person

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s