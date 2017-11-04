Michelle Obama says men are “entitled” because women protect them too much

From Fox News: Former first lady Michelle Obama explained Wednesday at a summit in Chicago that she believes men are “entitled,” and that women protect them too much.
Speaking at the first Obama Foundation international summit, Obama — one of the event’s headliners — said that men are essentially babied and protected by women, while women are raised to be “strong.”
“It’s like the problem in the world today is we love our boys, and we raise our girls,” Obama said. “We raise them to be strong, and sometimes we take care not to hurt men — and I think we pay for that a little bit.”
“Y’all should get you some friends,” Obama joked. “And talk to each other, because that’s the other thing [women] do — we straighten each other out on some things, our girlfriends.”
She continued: “It’s powerful to have strong men, but what does that strength mean? You know, does it mean respect? Does it mean responsibility? Does it mean compassion?”
Obama went on to question if women protect men to the point they feel “entitled” and “self-righteous.”
“Are we protecting our men too much so they feel a little entitled and … self-righteous sometimes? But, that’s kind of on us too as women and mothers, as we nurture men and push girls to be perfect,” Obama said.
Separate comments made by the former first lady came under fire early last month when she suggested that Republicans are essentially “all men, all white.”
If anyone should know it’s him…
😂🏆 (i dont know how to give a “like” so you get a trophy instead)!
Men are entitled??? Coming from someone that acted as the most entitled woman in the world as soon as she crossed over the threshold of our White House. I see she still has that chip on her shoulder.
As for men being protected, I love taking care of my husband and making his home a sanctuary after his hard day at work. It is a win win.
HOPE SHE DOESN’T MEAN ALL…OF WE MEN?
Suppose that’s what happened to Slick? He felt entitles because he was stuck with pants suit broad?
Weinstein: “Ohhhhh myyyyy GOD! It is true what they say!!!!” 😲
said the most ‘entitled’ and privileged ‘flotus’ in usa history who sucked taxpayers dry with all of his worldly trips and other excursions while his ‘husband’ stole taxpayers’ dollars.
I do sense a bit of misogyny in his statement…could it be that he is jealous of women? pretending to be female while accusing women is the height of hypocrisy.
just so michael knows, it’s called “enabling” and enablers are the worst at keeping it real…which is why most enablers are liberals.
who ever told him wearing that frilly plaid dress that exposed the inside of his thigh to the audience while he sat crossed-legged was ‘cute’, lied to him….no one wants to see his sausage.
just like the rockefeller foundation, the carnegie foundation, the clinton foundation, and others, the obama foundation will hoard and hide money, avoid taxes, and push social change (satanism) and strife onto the american people…
considering all of the ‘entitlements’ that come with them, foundations should be audited annually…but that won’t happen because hiding money, avoiding taxes, and pushing social change are why foundations were created in the first place.
it seems to me that michael is gearing up for a POTUS 2020 run….with all of the evil, lies, fraud, and deception from the previous administration, I pray for us all.
He ought to know about this , after all he has a big stick between his legs .
And in actuality , who gives a rats ass what this ?????????? thinks !!!
Men are entitled to the Pu**y otherwise most women are not as strong as they think they are. If they were then they won’t need men to solve their problems, give them money and tell them what they need to do. …….Michelle Obama is out of her mind
If Michael Oh’Bamma is where you go for your Guidance, Wisdom and Advice, then YOU are in for a very serious mental abberancy.. When the already “Dumb” go to get their advice from “The Little Dumber Girl” then your present Ignorance will only grow into more & deeper Ignorance.. When a Big Dummy is called on to Teach, – then little dummies are what we’re gonna get..!!
