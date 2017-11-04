Michelle Obama says men are “entitled” because women protect them too much

From Fox News: Former first lady Michelle Obama explained Wednesday at a summit in Chicago that she believes men are “entitled,” and that women protect them too much.

Speaking at the first Obama Foundation international summit, Obama — one of the event’s headliners — said that men are essentially babied and protected by women, while women are raised to be “strong.”

“It’s like the problem in the world today is we love our boys, and we raise our girls,” Obama said. “We raise them to be strong, and sometimes we take care not to hurt men — and I think we pay for that a little bit.”

“Y’all should get you some friends,” Obama joked. “And talk to each other, because that’s the other thing [women] do — we straighten each other out on some things, our girlfriends.”

She continued: “It’s powerful to have strong men, but what does that strength mean? You know, does it mean respect? Does it mean responsibility? Does it mean compassion?”

Obama went on to question if women protect men to the point they feel “entitled” and “self-righteous.”

“Are we protecting our men too much so they feel a little entitled and … self-righteous sometimes? But, that’s kind of on us too as women and mothers, as we nurture men and push girls to be perfect,” Obama said.

Separate comments made by the former first lady came under fire early last month when she suggested that Republicans are essentially “all men, all white.”

DCG

