Hollywood Pimped Shirley Temple

Weinstein is the tip of the iceberg

I stumbled onto this video on Youtube while trying to get more info about Harvey Weinstein.

As a kid growing up on the 1950s and 60s I saw a good number of Shirley Temple’s movies. After a while I found myself revulsed by her. Something about her made my skin crawl. Now that I’ve seen this video I understand what caused it. Her behavior wasn’t merely precocious and cute, but something darker.

Shirley escaped the movie business when her appeal as a young woman waned at the box office. This is not an indictment of Shirley Temple, but of corrupt movie producers who were even then exploiting the sexualizing of little children.

Jesus said to His disciples, “It is inevitable that stumbling blocks will come, but woe to the one through whom they come! It would be better for him to have a millstone hung around his neck and to be thrown into the sea than to cause one of these little ones to stumble.” – Luke 17:1-2 ♞

