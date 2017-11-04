Hollywood Pimped Shirley Temple

Weinstein is the tip of the iceberg
I stumbled onto this video on Youtube while trying to get more info about Harvey Weinstein.
As a kid growing up on the 1950s and 60s I saw a good number of Shirley Temple’s movies. After a while I found myself revulsed by her. Something about her made my skin crawl. Now that I’ve seen this video I understand what caused it. Her behavior wasn’t merely precocious and cute, but something darker.
Shirley escaped the movie business when her appeal as a young woman waned at the box office. This is not an indictment of Shirley Temple, but of corrupt movie producers who were even then exploiting the sexualizing of little children.
Jesus said to His disciples, “It is inevitable that stumbling blocks will come, but woe to the one through whom they come! It would be better for him to have a millstone hung around his neck and to be thrown into the sea than to cause one of these little ones to stumble.” – Luke 17:1-2
According to an article in The National Enquirer, Shirley Temple “constantly had to fight off sexual advances from” Hollywood predators, and that the constant sexual harassment was the real reason why she quit Hollywood. She named names, including studio boss David O. Selznick and comedian George Jessel.
https://www.nationalenquirer.com/photos/shirley-temple-scandals-predators-hollywood-pedophiles/
I met Temple when she was Mrs. Black, U.S. Ambassador to Czechoslovakia — one of the judges for the White House Fellowship finalists. I found her to be surprisingly cold and quite unpleasant.
Wow!
TD:
That YouTube video is a repulsive revelation. I had not known about Shirley Temple’s early “Baby Burlesque” skits, which are clearly intended for pedophiles, with her hot pants, suggestive name “Madam Cradle Bait”, and the sucking from milk bottles and hoses. What parents in their right mind would merchandise their 3-year-old daughter this way?!
I was saddened to see that sick dance with Buddy Ebsen. The body language in the choreography was awful.
We know the pedophiles in Hollywood influenced movies since the beginning. I have read some of Shirley’s thoughts on this in some of her writings as an adult. She stated her mother was always with her at the studio. Her mother never left her alone with the studio heads even when they held private birthday parties for Shirley and other studio events. Shirley also stated she was never molested because her mother was always there. We can question her mother’s judgement in allowing Shirley to be used by the studio, but we have to remember the harsh economics of the times. It would be interesting to know what other children who were in the movies with Shirley experienced. We can presume some of them did not fare as well. Shirley was a remarkably talented child and I’m so glad we are able to see her movies, especially those that displayed her fantastic dancing skills.
Well, that was revolting and depressing. I guess, since I was so young when I watch her movies, i certainly missed all this. It would seem Hollywood was sick from day one and TPTB preyed and took advantage of those wanting to make it big.
You say this isn’t an indictment of Shirley Temple, yet she revulsed you and made your skin crawl. Really? She was a small child. Your revulsion is misdirected.
She was coached and directed to act in ways that were suggestive. It wasn’t her fault. I would blame her mother’s ambitions and the agents, producers and directors for the creepy behavior.
I’ve always wonder, what happened with JonBenet Ramsey? Who donit?
I met her once, while working for FedEx. I had a delivery to her house in Woodside, CA. I was very excited to meet her having grown up watching her. She opened the door screaming at me for ringing her doorbell, which I needed to do because back then a signature was required. Inside I was totally disappointed. I only had a handful of future deliveries to her and actually only saw her once after that. She was pleasant, thanked me and told me to make sure I voted that day and then drove off in her red Mercedes. Maybe she was just having a bad day on my first encounter.
