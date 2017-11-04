Another Hollyweird project to boycott: Showtime’s SMILF

SMILF (which stands for “single mother I’d like to f*ck”) is a new Showtime show that debuts on November 5. The show’s premise:

“Bridgette Bird is a smart, scrappy, young single mom trying to navigate life in South Boston with an extremely unconventional family. She struggles to make ends meet, which leads her to impulsive and at times immature decisions. Above all, Bridgettte wants to make a better life for her son. SMILF takes on motherhood, co-parenting, and female sexuality through a raw and unfiltered lens. Don’t miss this semi-autobiographical half-hour comedy from the creative mind of Frankie Shaw, an original and fresh new female voice.”

The show stars libtard Rosie O’Donnell. From TVLine:

“SMILF stars Frankie Shaw (Mr. Robot) as Bridgette, a twentysomething from the south side of Boston “whose desires for relationships, sex and a career collide with the realities of young, single motherhood,” per the network synopsis. O’Donnell will play Tutu, Bridgette’s mother, who is described as “completely oblivious to social convention.”

Remember his about the TDS-infected O’Donnell:

Showtime must be so proud.

Another Hollyweird project I won’t be watching.

DCG

  1. True George | November 4, 2017 at 7:40 am | Reply

    Another show written either by a female or gay male who is going to let all the male characters be something a male is not and put females with issues on a pedestal

  2. traildustfotm | November 4, 2017 at 7:52 am | Reply

    Thanks for the warning, DCG. I will not watch this, but if I did, I would keep the barf bag handy to avoid wrecking clothes or furniture.

  3. MomOfIV | November 4, 2017 at 8:15 am | Reply

    ugh!
    the weak character uses the ‘single mom’ title to elicit sympathy and gain favors…but most of the film scenes, she’s not even with her kid.
    this character continues to make one bad choice after another and definitely has ‘issues’ (‘baby daddy’ drama, inviting strangers to her home for sex drama, humping a store clerk drama—she should be in jail for battery).

    I am not interested in the least in watching this STD-inducing, illegitimate kid-promoting, rainbow-striped wearing, liberal train-wreck called a tv show.

