Alex Baldwin admits to bullying women

And all of a sudden he’s had an “eye-opening experience.”
Too little, too late you Hollyweird hypocrites. Your newfound moral authority after enabling sex and child abuse for years renders all of your opinions irrelevant.
From NY Post: Alec Baldwin confessed to mistreating women in the past.
“I certainly have treated women in a very sexist way. I’ve bullied women,” Baldwin, 59, said while being honored at the Paley Center on Thursday (via The Hollywood Reporter).
“I’ve overlooked women. I’ve underestimated women. Not as a rule — from time to time, I’ve done what a lot of men do, which is … when you don’t treat women the same way you treat men. You don’t,” Baldwin explained. “I’m from a generation where you really don’t and I’d like that to change. I really would like that to change.”
Baldwin announced his determination to change the culture in the future.
“I think it’s important for us to try to make the workplace and beyond not only comfortable and right and fair and appropriate, but productive as well,” he said. “I think a lot of what we’re dealing with within this issue is hurting our business. It’s making it less productive.”
In light of sexual harassment allegations against Harvey Weinstein, as well as director James Toback and actors Dustin Hoffman and Kevin Spacey, Baldwin admitted to hearing about the misconduct previously.
“I knew of certain things, that there were rumors of things happening to people, but I didn’t necessarily know the scope, when you hear the hundreds and hundreds of women who are complaining about this,” Baldwin said. “It’s been a very eye-opening experience for me personally. We’ve got to be vigilant in a new way to make sure that everybody is comfortable and that we get the job done together that we’re there to do.”
DCG
He’s probably blabbering now because he knows the real dirt on him is that he has abused children. It’s a game of deflection.
No surprise there. Alec Baldwin bullies everyone, men and women, including his own then-teenage daughter.
I can never look at Alec Baldwin as anyone other than a self serving SOB. No matter of him “trying to correct his actions” will ever change my perception of him.
Yeah, big news, Alec. Who is it that didn’t know you were a bully?
Reblogged this on World4Justice : NOW! Lobby Forum..
I keep waiting to read about somebody thumping him good. It’s long overdue. He’s a perfect example of how far we’ve fallen as a people. The traits of civility and maturity that were once admired in public figures are replaced by……..this!
We no longer have ladies and gentlemen setting examples for the society. It doesn’t take much of a study to see where they are taking us.
lophatt you said we no longer have ladies and gentlemen, it was a trade off to White Trash.
And I used to like his movies…oy!
He, like the majority of the Hollywierds, are arrogant to a fault. They think the industry wouldn’t survive without them but they’re wrong; on so many levels. They may have a platform, a “soapbox” to voice their opinion on but, in all honesty, they don’t
They have no idea of what the “little people” have to contend with and they are completely out of touch with “reality”; they’re “actors”, right?
The problem I’m finding is that they’ve forgotten from whence they came and their fortunes have clouded their perceptions. They would be well off to shut the hell up and act. After all, that’s what they do best.
As for their perversion, it’s their “salad” before their meal. Either they conform to the ways of Hollywierd or they fail. And sex, of any sort, is their ontree`.
Perhaps they should look inward to see where their moral compass points…
But then, of course, this is coming from someone who KNOWS where that needle points…
