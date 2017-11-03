Snoop Dogg’s new album cover shows a dead Trump

Classy.

From Daily Mail: For the second time this year, Snoop Dogg is parodying the assassination of President Donald Trump.

The rapper posted an image of what appears to be the cover of his latest album, Make America Crip Again, on his Instagram account on Wednesday.

The image shows Snoop Dogg standing over a dead body covered with an American flag. The body is fitted with a toe tag that reads ‘Trump.’

Make America Crip Again is the follow-up album to 2016’s Coolaid. The album cover is nearly identical to that of Ice Cube’s 1991 album Death Certificate. Ice Cube is seen on that cover standing over a dead body wrapped in an American flag – only the body is that of ‘Uncle Sam.’

A spokesperson for the Secret Service would not comment on Snoop Dogg’s album cover.

In March, Snoop Dogg, who was born Calvin Broadus, was criticized for parodying Trump’s assassination in his new music video for Lavender.

In the climactic scene the rapper takes out a fake gun and points it towards a clown-like Trump character with painted orange face. The clip, which was co-directed by Jesse Wellens and James DeFina, focuses on current events including a parody version of Trump named Ronald Klump.

At one point Clown-in-Chief Klump holds a press conference to announce the deportation of all dogs, spelled ‘doggs’. Justified actor Michael Rapaport also stars in the video as a suburban clown father who gets stopped by the clown police and shot with a glitter gun.

The message was clear from the musician as he spoke to Billboard about his thoughts on the president.

Snoop said: ‘I feel like it’s a lot of people making cool records, having fun, partying, but nobody’s dealing with the real issue with this fking clown as president, and the sh that we dealing with out here, so I wanted to take time out to push pause on a party record and make one of these records for the time being.’

