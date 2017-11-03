DNC: White men shouldn’t apply for tech jobs

Demorats doing their best to ensure a second Trump term.
From Fox News: White men need not apply. That’s the message out of the Democratic National Committee’s hiring team, currently on the hunt to fill multiple vacancies in their tech department.
The political organization, which routinely makes grand statements about inclusion, recently sent an email to its employees looking to recruit people for eight open spots including IT Systems Administrator, Product Manager and Chief Security Officer.
Though the Oct. 30 email says that the DNC is looking for a “staff of diverse voices and life experiences,” it apparently doesn’t mean white men.
DNC’s Data Service Manager Madeleine Leader purportedly wrote in an email that the desire for diversity excludes “cisgender straight white males.”
Leader adds, “I personally would prefer that you not forward to cisgender straight white males, as they are already in the majority.”
Cisgender is a term for people whose gender identity matches the sex that they were assigned to at birth.
The Daily Wire, which first reported the incident, posted a screenshot of the email sent to DNC insiders. A request for comment to the DNC was not immediately returned.
DCG
“That’s Racist!”
Exactly.
But it’s not racist when Democrats do it.
How long are Americans gonna put up with this?
LikeLiked by 2 people
I believe when this latest report on immigration gets circulated, “diversity” is going to be a dirty word.. http://lidblog.com/immigration-growing-too-fast/
LikeLiked by 1 person
I hope they can find the the candidates, you see, the young whites attend colleges while the underprivileged young blacks have no hope for a better life but kill one another day and night in Maryland, Florida, CA, etc. The DNC doesn’t care about the blacks, what they give are empty promises and welfare checks so that they can go vote. In the end they need the whites to train the incoming blacks that broke away from the injustice the democrats have done to them. The DNC IS THE RACIST PARTY, DIVIDE AND CONQUER.
LikeLiked by 1 person
You go girl. Thanks you for helping President TRUMP Make America Great Again. Go ahead and hire people that passed college not because of their ability but bucause of their color, devience, etc. Try taking race, sex (which, in case you haven’t noticed, IS your gender) and all that other politically correct BS, off of the job apps and go with qualifications.
8 years of President Trump along with anothe 8 with President Pence (with former President Trump as a top adviser) ought to just about turn things around.
Liberials truly are mentally ill.
LikeLike