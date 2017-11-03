DNC: White men shouldn’t apply for tech jobs

Demorats doing their best to ensure a second Trump term.

From Fox News: White men need not apply. That’s the message out of the Democratic National Committee’s hiring team, currently on the hunt to fill multiple vacancies in their tech department.

The political organization, which routinely makes grand statements about inclusion, recently sent an email to its employees looking to recruit people for eight open spots including IT Systems Administrator, Product Manager and Chief Security Officer.

Though the Oct. 30 email says that the DNC is looking for a “staff of diverse voices and life experiences,” it apparently doesn’t mean white men.

DNC’s Data Service Manager Madeleine Leader purportedly wrote in an email that the desire for diversity excludes “cisgender straight white males.”

Leader adds, “I personally would prefer that you not forward to cisgender straight white males, as they are already in the majority.”

Cisgender is a term for people whose gender identity matches the sex that they were assigned to at birth.

The Daily Wire, which first reported the incident, posted a screenshot of the email sent to DNC insiders. A request for comment to the DNC was not immediately returned.

DCG

Advertisements