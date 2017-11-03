Ben’s brother is in trouble: People are calling for Casey Affleck to be banned from Oscars because of sexual allegations

Hollyweird is imploding. Grab some popcorn!

From MSN: Actor Casey Affleck settled two lawsuits accusing him of sexual harassment more than seven years ago. But in the wake of the Harvey Weinstein scandal — where dozens of women have accused the mega-producer of sexual assault — allegations against Affleck have reemerged.

In 2010, Affleck was sued by two women who worked on the set of the film “I’m Still Here.” They claimed Affleck crept into one of their beds, routinely demeaned them, and encouraged the movie’s crew to harass them as well.

Now there is a petition circulating — with around 6,000 signatures as of writing — asking the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) not to invite Affleck back to 2018’s Oscars, which will be held on March 4. And the voices on Twitter are even louder.

Affleck won the best actor award at the 2017 Oscars for his performance in “Manchester by the Sea.” If Academy tradition holds, Affleck should present the best actress award at the 2018 Oscars. Few people seem to want that. From Twitter:

Casey Affleck presenting Best Actress in the #Oscars next year? How about NO WAY?

so when are we going to take casey affleck’s and mel gibson’s and roman polanski’s and woody allen’s oscars?

The next Oscars is going to be interesting…sex offender Casey Affleck will be presenting the Best Actress award…talk about irony!

And it wasn’t just voices on Twitter. “Last Week Tonight” host John Oliver called out the Academy for keeping Affleck in the organization after it stripped Weinstein of his membership.

“The group that counts among its current members Roman Polanski, Bill Cosby, and Mel Gibson has found the one guy who treated women badly and kicked him out,” Oliver sarcastically said on his show. “So congratulations, Hollywood! See you at the next Oscars where — and this is true — Casey Affleck will be presenting best actress.”

INSIDER reached out to The Academy to see if it plans to invite Affleck to present at the 2018 Oscars, and had not heard back at the time of this post.

Here’s a quick refresher of the allegations in the 2010 lawsuits against Affleck, which were filed by Amanda White and Magdalena Gorka. White was a producer on the film “I’m Still Here,” and Gorka was the director of photography. Affleck directed the film, which he made with Joaquin Phoenix.

Here are some of the things White and Gorka alleged in their lawsuits:

Affleck allegedly snuck into Gorka’s bedroom while she was asleep and crawled into her bed , wearing only underwear and a T-shirt.

, wearing only underwear and a T-shirt. He allegedly asked a crew member to take off his pants so he could show White his privates, even after White objected.

He allegedly locked White out of her bedroom because he and Phoenix were in there with two women … (At the time, Affleck was married to Phoenix’s sister, Summer, with two children. The couple separated in 2015.)

He frequently talked about his sexual exploits, White and Gorka alleged, and talked about the sexual exploits of other people that he said he witnessed.

He allegedly suggested Gorka should have sex with a camera assistant.

He allegedly suggested White and a male crew member have a child together.

He routinely encouraged the crew to harass Gorka, according to the lawsuit.

White also claimed that Affleck refused to pay her for any of her services on the film.

The lawsuits were filed in the summer of 2010 and settled in September of that year, before the release of “I’m Still Here.”

But the allegations resurfaced in 2016 as Affleck gained Oscar buzz for his performance in “Manchester by the Sea.”

In an interview with the Boston Globe after winning his Oscar, Affleck said that everyone deserves to be treated with respect. Affleck said he was legally barred from commenting on the specifics of the lawsuits, a strategy commonly used to silence victims.

“I believe that any kind of mistreatment of anyone for any reason is unacceptable and abhorrent, and everyone deserves to be treated with respect in the workplace and anywhere else,” Affleck said. “There’s really nothing I can do about it … other than live my life the way I know I live it and to speak to what my own values are and how I try to live by them all the time.”

During the Oscar ceremony itself, the allegations against Affleck were still on people’s minds.

Brie Larson, who presented the award to Affleck, kept her body language cold. She didn’t clap after he took the statuette from her.

After the ceremony, she said her body language was intentional. “I think that whatever it was that I did onstage kind of spoke for itself,” Larson told Vanity Fair. “I’ve said all that I need to say about that topic.”

The Weinstein scandal appears to have, at least for a moment, ushered in an era where sexually inappropriate behavior is no longer tolerated in Hollywood.

