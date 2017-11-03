Antifa threatens to behead whites and small biz owners on November 4

Antifa, the Progressive communist group identified by the Obama administration in April 2016 as “domestic terrorists,” has declared tomorrow, November 4, to be a day of “revolution” in the United States.

They even took out a full-page ad in the New York Times to that effect.

According to InfoWars, the ad was written by Refuse Fascism, a communist group funded by George Soros which took responsibility for shutting down a conservative event hosting journalist Milo Yiannopoulos at U.C. Berkeley last February.

On October 30, 2017, an individual identified by Gateway Pundit as a leader of Antifa, Tom Bloke @21logician, tweeted a menacing threat, that on November 4, millions of Antifa “supersoldiers” will decapitate white parents and small business owners:

Bloke took down that tweet, but not before other Progressives responded to the threat with enthusiasm. As an example:

It turns out Tom Bloke’s tweet is actually a retweet of an earlier tweet by Krang Nelson @KrangTNelson:

Nelson claims his tweet was a satire. His tweet was reported to Twitter, which led to his Twitter account being temporarily suspended, then reactivated just after 9 p.m. on October 30.

Tom Bloke @21logician told Chris Caesar of Mic that he has no affiliations with Antifa. (Bloke’s Twitter page says he’s in New Zealand.) He said he published the tweet to protest Twitter’s (temporary) suspension of Krang, and that “Tom Bloke” isn’t even his real name. Bloke said in a direct message to Mic:

“It’s baffling to me that such an obvious joke — stolen from another guy, as a joke — turns into an article where I’m suddenly cited as an antifa leader. “he right-wing fake-news machine is on another level of stupid that is hard for me to understand. I don’t even like antifa that much.”

As for Antifa’s revolution tomorrow, Mic claims it, too, is not true, and blames the hysteria on InfoWars:

“the Nov. 4 conspiracy theory is — you guessed it — a baseless lie. There is no evidence for an attack. There is no evidence of planned violence. A cofounder of the group organizing the event said it is a peaceful call for nonviolent protest. […] The Nov. 4 conspiracy centers on alleged antifa documents that call for violence aimed at fomenting a ‘civil war’ between Trump supporters and antifa on Nov. 4. Much of this wild speculation seems derived from a deeply dubious and widely shared report on right-wing conspiracy hub InfoWars by YouTuber and blogger Paul Joseph Watson. The InfoWars post links to a statement on the website of the Revolutionary Communist Party, USA, which indeed calls for demonstrations against Trump in numerous U.S. cities on Nov. 4. At no point, though, does it call for ‘violence’ or ‘riots,’ let alone a ‘civil war,’ as Watson reported. Watson seems to parse the statement’s fleeting reference to a book published in 2005 by Communist Party Chairman Bob Avakian — The Coming Civil War and Repolarization for Revolution in the Present Era — as a sign that thousands of people are actually planning to start a civil war. From there, things really flew off the rails. On Sept. 29, InfoWars’ Alex Jones told his viewers that ‘we have a flood of antifa saying that they’re preparing with weapons, knives and guns to kill conservatives, patriots and white people en masse.’ Posts like this one started to go viral, with far-right activists claiming law enforcement sources told them things like ‘Black Lives Matter’ received ‘almost 25 million [dollars] for weapons and other tools to supply groups that plan to attack ‘white people,’ that Trump had deputized ‘over 4 million military people’ to prepare for a coming civil war with antifa and that ‘800,000’ antifa soldiers would likely team up with gang members from MS-13 for the fight. There is no evidence for any of these claims. “

If by “Antifa supersoldiers” is meant this (see below), I agree with Mic.

I predict tomorrow, November 4, will come and go with no revolution or civil war. And if there is, Antifa will quickly be vanquished by real Americans.

~Eowyn

