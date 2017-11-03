50% of U.S. Millennials would rather live in a communist country

Millennials, aka Generation Y, are those born from the early 1980s to the mid-1990s or early 2000s. The U.S. Census Bureau uses the dates 1982-2000, which would mean Millennials are 17 to 35 years old.

Often the children of the Baby Boomers, Millennials are sometimes referred to as “Echo Boomers” due to a major surge in birth rates in the 1980s and 1990s.

Already possessed of some woeful attributes as a group (see examples below), a new survey found that as many one in two Millennials in the United States say they would live in a socialist or communist country than a capitalist democracy.

Shawn Langlois reports for Market Watch, November 2, 2017, that the survey was conducted by research and data firm YouGov for the D.C.-based nonprofit Victims of Communism Memorial Foundation (VCMF).

Here are the survey’s findings:

50% of Millennials say they would rather live in a socialist or communist country than a capitalist democracy.

Disturbing numbers of Millennials see communists, including genocidal mass murderers, as their heroes: Che Guevara: 26% Karl Marx: 18% Vladimir Lenin: 17% Mao Zedong: 16% Joseph Stalin: 13% North Korea dictator Kim Jong Un: 13% Venezuela dictator Nicolas Maduro: 12%

53% of Millennials believe America’s economic system works against them, which is the same percentage in a previous study. In contrast, 66% of Gen Z, ages 16-20, say the system works for them.

At the same time as they favor communism/socialism, Millennials are the least knowledgeable generation on the subject, with 71% failing to identify the proper definition of communism .

VCMF executive director Marion Smith said:

“Millennials now make up the largest generation in America, and we’re seeing some deeply worrisome trends. Millennials are increasingly turning away from capitalism and toward socialism and even communism as a viable alternative. This troubling turn highlights pervasive historical illiteracy across the country and the systemic failure of our education system to teach students about the genocide, destruction, and misery caused by communism since the Bolshevik Revolution one hundred years ago. This report clearly reveals a need for educating our youth on the dangerous implications of socialist ideals. We will continue to work with educators to build curriculum to address this important need.”

