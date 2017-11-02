The audience laughed when he played ‘Chopsticks’, but then . . .

Sick of politics?

Here’s something uplifting — a reminder of why God hasn’t given up on humans, yet.

When the pianist sat down at the piano and began playing “Chopsticks,” the audience laughed.

But soon it became clear he is a genius and virtuoso.

So who is this remarkable young man?

This is what I was able to find:

His name is Andrew Johnson, the roommate of Kurt Hugo Schneider, 29, a musician, producer and songwriter, whose primary medium is YouTube music videos, from which Schneider is said to make a 6-figure+ income. Schneider’s Facebook page is here.

Here’s a closer-up video of Andy playing his Chopsticks Symphony:

H/t FOTM‘s EddieBG

~Eowyn

