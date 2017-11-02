Cats greet their owners after long absence

Cats are not extraverts like dogs.
Despite their reputation, cat owners will tell you that their cats are neither aloof nor unloving. They’re just different — they’re not dogs.
Watch how these cats greet their humans after a long absence.
~Eowyn
Just what I needed, talkative kitties. So happy!

Cat says meoww glad to see ya now go get my food
