Cats greet their owners after long absence

Posted on November 2, 2017 by | 2 Comments

Cats are not extraverts like dogs.

Despite their reputation, cat owners will tell you that their cats are neither aloof nor unloving. They’re just different — they’re not dogs.

Watch how these cats greet their humans after a long absence.

See also:

~Eowyn

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Animals, God's creation and tagged . Bookmark the permalink.

2 responses to “Cats greet their owners after long absence

  1. filia.aurea | November 2, 2017 at 7:03 am | Reply

    Just what I needed, talkative kitties. So happy!

    Like

  2. True George | November 2, 2017 at 7:12 am | Reply

    Cat says meoww glad to see ya now go get my food

    Like

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s