The ‘Distinguished Service Medal’ Caption Contest

Posted on November 1, 2017 by | 4 Comments

This is the 162nd world-famous FOTM Caption Contest!

Here’s the pic:

You know the drill:

  • Enter the contest by submitting your caption as a comment on this thread (scroll down until you see the “LEAVE A REPLY” box), not via email or on Facebook.
  • The winner of the Caption Contest will get a gorgeous Award Certificate of Excellence and a year’s free subscription to FOTM! :D
  • FOTM writers will vote for the winner.
  • Any captions proffered by FOTM writers, no matter how brilliant (ha ha), will not be considered. :(

This contest will be closed in a week, at the end of next Tuesday, November 7, 2017.

To get the contest going, here’s my caption:

It only came to light months after the POS left the White House that the medal was for single-handedly destroying the once distinguished West Point Military Academy.

~Eowyn

4 responses to “The ‘Distinguished Service Medal’ Caption Contest

  1. Hadenoughalready | November 1, 2017 at 4:38 am | Reply

    Ash Carter should have used a K-Bar to pin it on…

  2. YouKnowWho | November 1, 2017 at 5:35 am | Reply

    Ash Carter loses Pin The Tail On The Donkey game.

  3. WJR | November 1, 2017 at 5:40 am | Reply

    “Did you enjoy your nap?” “Let me straighten the wrinkles on your pocket hanky.”

  4. RebPirate | November 1, 2017 at 6:40 am | Reply

    So whaddya want…a medal, or a chest to pin it on?

