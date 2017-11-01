The ‘Distinguished Service Medal’ Caption Contest

This is the 162nd world-famous FOTM Caption Contest!

Here’s the pic:

You know the drill:

Enter the contest by submitting your caption as a comment on this thread (scroll down until you see the “LEAVE A REPLY” box), not via email or on Facebook.

FOTM writers will vote for the winner.

Any captions proffered by FOTM writers, no matter how brilliant (ha ha), will not be considered.

This contest will be closed in a week, at the end of next Tuesday, November 7, 2017.

To get the contest going, here’s my caption:

It only came to light months after the POS left the White House that the medal was for single-handedly destroying the once distinguished West Point Military Academy.

~Eowyn

