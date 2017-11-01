NY truck terrorist came to US via Chuck Schumer’s Diversity Visa lottery

Yesterday afternoon in New York city, shouting “Allahu Akbar!,” a man drove a truck down 17 blocks of the West Side Highway bike path near Ground Zero, killing 8 people and injuring another 15.

Only when he crashed into a school bus, injuring two kids, one critically, did the terrorist stop. The man brandished two fake guns before being shot in the stomach by an NYPD officer. He survived the gun shot and is out of surgery. ISIS flags and notes pledging his allegiance were found in the truck. (Daily Mail)

The man is Sayfullo Habibullaevic Saipov, 29, an Uzbek who immigrated to the U.S. in 2010.

Thanks to a tweet from President Trump early this morning at 4:24 AM (!), we now know that this Muslim terrorist was admitted into the United States under a little-known program called Diversity Immigrant Visa or lottery, the architect of which is Senator Chuck Schumer (D-NY).

In other words, Saipov was not admitted into the U.S. on merit, but simply because he fit Democrats’ PC notion of “diversity,” as if the United States, with 66.2% of the population being non-Hispanic whites, 15.1% Hispanic, 12.6% Black and 5.1% Asian in 2015 isn’t already diverse.

One can argue that the Diversity Visa Program is the Coudenhove-Kalergi plan for America.

From Wikipedia:

The Diversity Immigrant Visa program, also known as the green card lottery, is a United States congressionally mandated lottery program for receiving a United States Permanent Resident Card. The Immigration Act of 1990 established the current and permanent Diversity Visa (DV) program. The lottery is administered by the Department of State and . . . makes available 50,000 permanent resident visas annually and aims to diversify the immigrant population in the United States, by selecting applicants from countries with low rates of immigration in the five years prior.

Just minutes ago, the Wikipedia entry on “Diversity Immigrant Visa” said that the Diversity Visa Program “is also known as the Schumer program, after its sponsor” Sen. Chuck Schumer. But now that sentence is deleted from the entry.



Attempts had been made by Congress to abolish the program:

In December 2005 , concerned that the Diversity Visa was susceptible to fraud and is a way for terrorists to enter the U.S., the House of Representatives tried to abolish the Diversity Visa by voting 273–148 to add an amendment to the border enforcement bill H.R. 4437. But the Senate never passed the bill.

, concerned that the Diversity Visa was susceptible to fraud and is a way for terrorists to enter the U.S., the House of Representatives tried to abolish the Diversity Visa by voting 273–148 to add an amendment to the border enforcement bill H.R. 4437. But In March 2007 , there was another attempt to abolish the Diversity Visa program. Congressman Bob Goodlatte (R-VA) introduced H.R. 1430, which would eliminate the program. The bill was passed by both the House and the Senate to eliminate funding for the program, but the final version of the bill with amendments, signed into law on December 26, 2007, did not include the removal of funds for the program. Meanwhile, a 2007 GAO report actually admitted that nearly 9,800 persons from countries designated as state sponsors of terrorism have obtained permanent residency in the United States through the Diversity Visa program.

, there was another attempt to abolish the Diversity Visa program. introduced H.R. 1430, which would eliminate the program. The bill was passed by both the House and the Senate to eliminate funding for the program, but the with amendments, on December 26, 2007, Meanwhile, a 2007 GAO report actually admitted that nearly In May 2009, Rep. Goodlatte tried again to eliminate the Diversity Visa program via H.R. 2305, but the bill did not pass.

And so, in 2010, a fanatic Muslim named Sayfullo Habibullaevic Saipov won the “lottery” and was given permanent residence in the U.S. Seven years later, this lucky visa lottery winner would ram his truck down a bike path, killing 8 and injuring 15, in the name of ISIS.

Together with Congresswoman Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY), Chuck Schumer also fought to bring into the U.S. a snowshoe athlete named Tanveer Hussain, who was denied a visa by the American Embassy in New Delhi.

In March 2017, Hussain was arrested in upper state New York for sexually abusing a 12 year old girl.

~Eowyn

Advertisements