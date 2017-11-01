He leads me in the paths of righteousness for His Name’s sake. So how much do we know about His Name?

This sixteenth post is about the next Old Testament name of God:

#16 – Jehovah-Sabaoth

The Lord of Hosts, The Lord of Powers

Use in the Bible: Jehovah and Elohim occur with Sabaoth over 285 times. It is most frequently used in Jeremiah and Isaiah. Jehovah Sabaoth is first used in 1 Samuel 1:3:

“Year after year this man went up from his town to worship and sacrifice to The LORD of Hosts (Jehovah-Sabaoth) at Shiloh…”

Meaning and Derivation: Jehovah is translated as “The Existing One” or “Lord.” Sabaoth (se bâ’ôt) means “armies” or “hosts.” Jehovah Sabaoth can be translated as “The Lord of Armies” (1Sa 1:3). This name denotes His universal sovereignty over every army, both spiritual and earthly. The Lord of Hosts is the king of all heaven and earth. (Psa 24:9-10; Psa 84:3; Isa 6:5).

Our Father who art in Heaven,

hallowed be thy Name (Jehovah-Sabaoth)

The descriptive covenant names of God in this series:

