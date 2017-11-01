CUNY professor says having “white nuclear family” promotes white supremacy

From Fox News: City University of New York sociology professor reportedly said in a tweetstorm last week that “the white-nuclear family” promotes racism, prompting a backlash on social media.
Jessie Daniels, described as an expert on “the Internet manifestations of racism” on her CUNY page, infuriated social media users after reportedly saying that white families promote racism by default.
The professor began her argument saying she learned that “the white-nuclear family is one of the most powerful forces supporting white supremacy,” adding that that families “reproducing white children” are “part of the problem” as they facilitate white supremacy in the country, Campus Reform reported.
She reportedly tweeted: “I mean, if you’re a white person who says they’re engaged in dismantling white supremacy but … you’re forming a white family (and) reproducing white children that ‘you want the best for’ – how is that helping [and] not part of the problem?”
She reportedly ended her argument suggesting that “white people” should confront their racism and stop perpetuating inequality by leaving their homes for their children.
“Until white people are ready to confront their own family’s racism (and) participation in systemic white supremacy, it’s not getting dismantled,” she wrote. “Beyond just calling out interpersonal racism, white people who want to be engaged in the work need to ask themselves about housing wealth.”
She added: “White people: do you own your home? When you die, where’s wealth in that house going? If it’s to your children, you’re reproducing (inequality).”
The professor locked her account in response to the criticism. Fox News reached out to the professor and the university early Tuesday and did not receive an immediate response.
This is one crazy delusional nut-job, who can kiss my grits. I seriously think people like her have been subjected to some kind of nefarious subliminal processing.
Too much Bill Ayers telling them this was bad and should be eliminated:
filia.aurea . . . . . Amen to that. She needs to go back to having her head buried in the sand, or up her . . . . . . . .
Daniels — another white-hating Jew?
Interesting how white-hater Jessie Daniels dyes her hair blindingly blonde.
Do races other than white realize how many of mixed races are famous and wealthy living in the USA? And the blacks say whites are up for extinction? Even back in the eighteenth century. BLM are pure idiot morons.
So,if muslims or blacks or Mexicans or Jews leave their home to their kids what type of supremacy is that promoting? It has to be something because whites doing it is bad so if others do it it’s good? Which way does it go, nutcase?
Captain Obvious . . . Bravo! That is an astounding thought. I furthermore agree . . . she really is a N-U-T-J-O-B! How very sad that she is teaching any young adults, or teaching . . . Period!
