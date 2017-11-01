Another Hollyweird project to boycott: Rob Reiner’s “LBJ” movie

Rob Reiner (aka Meathead) has directed a new movie coming out on November 3 entitled, LBJ. Reiner also has a major case of Trump Derangement Syndrome (TDS).

About his upcoming movie, from Wikipedia:

“LBJ is an upcoming American political drama film directed by Rob Reiner and written by Joey Hartstone, whose script was on the 2014 Black List. The film stars Woody Harrelson as the titular President. The story centers around the political upheaval that Vice President Johnson faced when he was thrust into the presidency at the hands of an assassin’s bullet in November 1963. With political battles on both sides of the aisle, Johnson works to heal a nation and secure his presidency by passing Kennedy’s historic Civil Rights Act. His early years are also chronicled.”

Reiner has suffered from TDS for some time. A quick perusal of his Twitter timeline verifies this. Some of his recent tweets:

The national nightmare continues. Mentally ill sexually abusing racist takes healthcare away from millions. Democracy hangs by a thread.

Just because,with the help of Putin,the 2016 election was pushed through a worm hole, we must never accept a moronic mentally ill POTUS .

. Trump finally able to tackle that big water hazard. Used a three iron. Our POTUS is a racist piece of garbage. Shame on him.

Shame on him. With a non-existent POTUS, thank God we have an engaged citizenry who are willing to stand up or kneel to protect our democracy.

Since Reiner has a movie coming out, he’s doing press to promote it. And what better way to entice moviegoers than by bashing the POTUS?

Reiner recently said, “I would never go to his (Trump’s) White House.”

More from Yahoo: Add Rob Reiner to the list of celebrities who wouldn’t accept an invitation to visit Donald Trump’s White House. Speaking with Yahoo Entertainment about his timely new political drama, LBJ, the outspoken filmmaker and political activist indicated that he’d steer clear of a one-on-one meeting with Trump, even if the invitation came with the opportunity to screen his portrait of America’s 36th president (played by Woody Harrelson) for the 45th inhabitant of the Oval Office. “I would never go to his White House,” Reiner says emphatically.

“Not only do I not agree with him politically, but I find him to be a disagreeable person, and a person with no feelings or empathy for anybody but himself. Hopefully our country and democracy will survive this presidency, but this is one of the biggest challenges democracy has ever faced — to have someone as disreputable as Donald Trump in the White House.”

Reiner’s impression of Trump is based both on his actions while in office and also on a past encounter long before the New York businessman and gadfly assumed the presidency. “I met him one time before,” Reiner remembers. “I know a lot of actors, and they all have big egos. But never anything like I saw with Donald Trump!”

Funnily enough, Reiner’s leading man had a similar experience when he met the current president. During a recent appearance on Real Time With Bill Maher, Harrelson recalled a 2002 dinner meeting with Trump and Jesse Ventura that he described as “brutal.”

“I never met a more narcissistic man,” Harrelson said. “I had to walk out halfway through and smoke a joint just to steel myself for the rest of the [dinner].”

Of course, Reiner didn’t tap Harrelson for the role simply because they both happen to agree on Trump. “Woody comes from Texas and has a great sense of humor, as Johnson did. Johnson also had these tremendous insecurities and vulnerabilities. I knew Woody could combine all of those elements; he was my first choice for the part.”

Read the rest of Reiner’s rant here.

Another Hollyweird movie I won’t be seeing.

DCG

Advertisements