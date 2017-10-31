We have a winner!

. . . for FOTM’s 161st Caption Contest!

This was a very competitive contest, with a whopping 72 entries, and many very clever captions. So if don’t see your entry recognized, don’t be hurt or discouraged — sense of humor is a very subjective thing.

The FOTM writers duly voted, each for what he/she considered to be the best (#1) and second-best (#2) captions. Each #1 vote is worth 4 points; each #2 vote is worth 2 points.

And the winner of FOTM’s 161st Caption Contest, with three #1 vote, totaling 12 points is . . .

Captain Obvious!



Here’s the winning caption:

Ghostwalker1 is in second place, with one #1 vote and one #2 vote, totaling 6 points. Here’s the runner-up caption:

Three things always tell the truth: small children, drunks and knit pants.

rebpirate, Tim Shey, and Zigggy are in third place, each with 4 points. Rebpriate received two #2 votes; Tim Shey and Zigggy each received one #1 vote. Here are their captions:

rebpirate: “The Mandalay Bay “security” guy was apparently hiding in Rosie’s pants this whole time.” Tim Shey: “I have seen the enemy and the enemy looks absolutely ridiculous.” Zigggy: “Never mind MAGA, she’s all about FUPA.”

gingersmom2009, Glenn47, and Larry are in fifth place, each with one #2 vote and 2 points. Here are their captions:

gingersmom2009: “Some people should avoid knits.” Glenn47: “Don’t you think I’m too sexy for my shirt?” Larry: “Will struggle for food.”

Well done, everyone!

Congratulations, Captain Obvoius!

Here’s your fancy-schmancy Award Certificate of Great Excellence, all ready for framing! LOL

For all the other caption submissions, go here and here.

Be here tomorrow for our next very exciting Caption Contest!

~Éowyn

Advertisements