Sexgate: Closeted homosexual Kevin Spacey apologizes for trying to seduce 14-year-old boy

Just when you think the deprivaty of Hollyweird can’t get any worse, it does.

On Sunday night Kevin Spacey, a 58-year-old actor best known for American Beauty and House of Cards, decided he needed to apologize to actor Anthony Rapp.

Rapp had accused Spacey of trying to seduce him when he was just 14 years old and Spacey was 26. Rapp said of the encounter, “He was trying to seduce me. I don’t know if I would have used that language. But I was aware that he was trying to get with me sexually.”

Spacey posted a statement on Twitter saying he is “beyond horrified” by the story, but doesn’t remember the encounter. Spacey went on to make the statement ALL ABOUT HIM. He chose to throw in the homosexual card and proclaim that “he was examining himself and now chooses “to [openly] live as a gay man.”

Just like everyone knows about the “casting couch” secret in Hollyweird, everyone knew that Spacey was a closeted homosexual. How dare he choose this apology to state the obvious and try to relieve himself of any personal responsibility by “hiding under the rainbow.”

On top of that, Spacey tried to blame this incident on his “inappropriate drunken behavior.”

What is rich about this is that the homosexual Spacey once claimed that “Trump is a disease.”

At a Cannes Film Festival charity event in 2016, Spacey had some choice words about now President Trump. From The Guardian:

Kevin Spacey has laid into Donald Trump during a standup routine at the Cannes film festival, calling the Republican presidential hopeful a “disease”.

He (Spacey) told the audience that regular host, Sharon Stone, was unable to make it because she was fighting a disease, adding: “The name of the disease is Donald Trump.”

Continued Spacey: “Foreign films contain two things Donald Trump hates the most: foreigners and reading.” Warming to his theme, the actor said he could never “vote for a candidate who wasn’t in favour of separation of man and face,” in a reference to Trump’s chin. He added: “Donald Trump would probably love it here, because there are so many casinos to bankrupt.”

Spacey, who made several costume changes, also appeared dressed as Bill Clinton, telling the crowd he hadn’t ”seen so many red carpets since I went to a swingers party,” and adding: “Vote for [Hillary] and you’ll get me.”

How I love to see this sanctimonious Hollyweird actor fall on his own sword.

See also:

DCG

Advertisements