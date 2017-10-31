Sexgate: Closeted homosexual Kevin Spacey apologizes for trying to seduce 14-year-old boy

Just when you think the deprivaty of Hollyweird can’t get any worse, it does.
On Sunday night Kevin Spacey, a 58-year-old actor best known for American Beauty and House of Cards, decided he needed to apologize to actor Anthony Rapp.
Rapp had accused Spacey of trying to seduce him when he was just 14 years old and Spacey was 26. Rapp said of the encounter, “He was trying to seduce me. I don’t know if I would have used that language. But I was aware that he was trying to get with me sexually.”
Spacey posted a statement on Twitter saying he is “beyond horrified” by the story, but doesn’t remember the encounter. Spacey went on to make the statement ALL ABOUT HIM. He chose to throw in the homosexual card and proclaim that “he was examining himself and now chooses “to [openly] live as a gay man.”
Just like everyone knows about the “casting couch” secret in Hollyweird, everyone knew that Spacey was a closeted homosexual. How dare he choose this apology to state the obvious and try to relieve himself of any personal responsibility by “hiding under the rainbow.”
On top of that, Spacey tried to blame this incident on his “inappropriate drunken behavior.”
What is rich about this is that the homosexual Spacey once claimed that “Trump is a disease.”
At a Cannes Film Festival charity event in 2016, Spacey had some choice words about now President Trump. From The Guardian:
Kevin Spacey has laid into Donald Trump during a standup routine at the Cannes film festival, calling the Republican presidential hopeful a “disease”.
He (Spacey) told the audience that regular host, Sharon Stone, was unable to make it because she was fighting a disease, adding: “The name of the disease is Donald Trump.”
Continued Spacey: “Foreign films contain two things Donald Trump hates the most: foreigners and reading.” Warming to his theme, the actor said he could never “vote for a candidate who wasn’t in favour of separation of man and face,” in a reference to Trump’s chin. He added: “Donald Trump would probably love it here, because there are so many casinos to bankrupt.”
Spacey, who made several costume changes, also appeared dressed as Bill Clinton, telling the crowd he hadn’t ”seen so many red carpets since I went to a swingers party,” and adding: “Vote for [Hillary] and you’ll get me.”
How I love to see this sanctimonious Hollyweird actor fall on his own sword.
DCG
the rotten “fruit” doesn’t fall too far from the tree. looks like he is just carrying on the family business while trying to get sympathy for his evil actions:
“Kevin Spacey’s father was ‘Nazi child rapist’ who hated Jews and sexually abused his own son for years – and their mother knew, claims actor’s brother”
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-5032809/Kevin-Spacey-s-father-Nazi-child-rapist-brother-says.html
“Seduce” should be “rape” and shame on you for the substitution.
Sorry my choice of words didn’t suit you. Notify the word police.
Better yet, take your outrage out on the real predator, Spacey. Here ya go: https://mobile.twitter.com/KevinSpacey
Kevin Spacey demonstrates that the claim of homosexuals being pedophiles/pederasts is true. Anthony Rapp isn’t the only victim:
(1) Former Boston newswoman Heather Unruh wrote on social media that Spacey had also sexually assaulted “a loved one”.
(2) Nadine West also went on social media saying that Spacey had groped her “young male friend” when they were working at London’s Old Vic theater. When Spacey was acting/directing at the Old Vic, he claimed he had been mugged at 4am in a public park known for covert “gay” sex.
(3) Others say Spacey participated in X-Men director Bryan Singer’s notorious pool parties, known for young and underage males.
Today, Netflix effectively fired Spacey with the announcement that this season’s (6th?) of Spacey’s “House of Cards” is the last.
https://www.nationalenquirer.com/photos/kevin-spacey-pedophile-child-molester-scandal/
https://fellowshipoftheminds.com/2015/07/06/new-documentary-exposes-hollywood-man-boy-pedophiles/
pederasts/pedophiles….should be in prison, instead they thrive in hollywood and corporations and govt and keep our judicial benches warm…
evil is as evil does.
I for one am thrilled that Netflix had the fortitude to fire this sleazy devil. I hope that his career, slides off into Hell, where it belongs. I did not know that he was a homosexual, and previously liked his acting . . . but now he is relegated to my “no view” list. Isn’t it wonderful that once the veil is lifted on one of these evil doers . . . then the floodgates are open, and we begin to see just how evil, and perverse the Hollywood crowd actually is.
DCG . . . Great article!
So is the assumption he only behaved this way once? In his mind what age makes it legal?
That’s what the ‘gays’ are working towards, lowering that age so sex with either gender is OK at any age. We already have tacitly accepted homosexuality into our society and legal system.
So this “confession” gets on TV; MSM, so he is now a national hero and it legitimizes his perversion and his sense of right and wrong.
(?)
Felling Normal now?
So if anyone says he is a pervert and a pig, that makes him the victim and them rightwing nutjob haters.
This is all part of the Communist Agenda to destroy our Society, and the Communists are the useful idiots for Satan.
If that doesn’t marginalize me, nothing will.
I’ll never watch anything with him associated with it.
That’s why we homeschool; because scum like this who can’t make it in show business become teachers.
God forbid you voice an objection.
At least that Judge Mary said we won’t pay for new plumbing. That’s something at least.
Spacey is anything but “closeted”.
His predilections have been well-known, inside and outside Hollyweird, for over two decades.
The “OMG, He played the “Gay Card'” fits of apoplexy say more about someone else’s lack of information than about Spacey’s actions in response to this week’s entirely predictable revelations about him.
He’s a talented actor, and a LGBTQEIEIO total perv, and he’s been a perv since forever. The only change is currently, the Leftard media is inclined to report it.
Be happy about that, because when they suddenly discover there are “enemies to their Left”, it’s a rare and savory moment of clarity in the MSM’s usually and deliberately obtuse and obfuscatory knee-jerk support for The Diversity.
Next thing you know, someone may notice that until Suri (probably via turkey baster) Tom Cruise hasn’t had a natural child in decades, despite being married to two of the hottest-looking women in Hollywood, and has only had ten or twenty accusations of gay trysts, all quickly squelched and covered by settlement payoffs covered by Non-Disclosure Agreements in about 0.2 seconds, going back to the 1980s.
But, notably, no accusations of rape.
So when he someday pulls a Rock Hudson and outs himself, don’t act all surprised then at “news” of his orientation either.
