Regarding November 4th 2017 Revolution

It’s no secret today’s Communists are planning to raise hell on the 100th anniversary of the Bolshevik Revolution of 1917.

Here are some of the shrill headlines from a Google search for November 4, 2017:

Beginning November 4: This Nightmare Must End!

Patriots beware! ANTIFA plans armed uprising on November 4!

Where Are the November 4, 2017 Protests? List of Every Location

ANTIFA Website Planning Nationwide Anarchy On November 4th

Antifa Planning Communist Revolution for America on November 4

Antifa Plan Civil War To Overthrow the Government On Nov 4

CIVIL WAR IS COMING – Patriots beware November 4!

Inside the Left’s Plans to Occupy Trump – POLITICO Magazine

So how are we to respond to this threatened civil war?

I am now speaking my personal opinion. Antifa will certainly fail to start a revolution because it is not the monolithic organization it pretends to be. It is just a continuation of the old “Occupy” movement, made up of lazy, uncommitted trust-fund hippies. The moment it’s not fun, they will take the nearest exit. They would not dream of missing out on a skiing vacation, a campus party or Spring Break.

Nope, there is no chance of Antifa successfully starting a revolution. However, I would tell everyone to be aware that among the Antifa protestors are individuals who are complete sociopaths, capable of doing horrible things to an easy victim, so don’t be one.

So November 4th will come, amount to nothing, and cease to be worth reporting.

Malefactors like George Soros will continue to fund willing idiots and mercenaries. The evil desire to cause harm will continue even after Soros is in Hell. Why? Because it is coming from that ancient principality that rebelled against its Creator.

