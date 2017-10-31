He leads me in the paths of righteousness for His Name’s sake. So how much do we know about His Name?

This fifteenth post is about the next Old Testament name of God:

#15 – Jehovah-Shalom

The Lord Is Peace

Use in the Bible: In the Old Testament Jehovah-Shalom occurs only once in Judges 6:24:

“So Gideon built an altar to the LORD there and called it The LORD Is Peace (Jehovah-Shalom).”

Meaning and Derivation: Jehovah is translated as “The Existing One” or “Lord.” Shalom is a derivative of shâlêm (which means “be complete” or “sound”) Shalom is translated as “peace” or “absence from strife.”

“For to us a child is born, to us a son is given, and the government will be on his shoulders. And he will be called Wonderful Counselor, Mighty God, Everlasting Father, Prince of Peace.” – Isaiah 9:6

Our Father who art in Heaven,

hallowed be thy Name (Jehovah-Shalom)

The descriptive covenant names of God in this series:

