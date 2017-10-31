Hallowed Be Thy Name: Part 15 – Jehovah-Shalom

He leads me in the paths of righteousness for His Name’s sake. So how much do we know about His Name?

This fifteenth post is about the next Old Testament name of God:

#15 – Jehovah-Shalom

The Lord Is Peace

Use in the Bible: In the Old Testament Jehovah-Shalom occurs only once in Judges 6:24:

“So Gideon built an altar to the LORD there and called it The LORD Is Peace (Jehovah-Shalom).”

Meaning and Derivation: Jehovah is translated as “The Existing One” or “Lord.” Shalom is a derivative of shâlêm (which means “be complete” or “sound”) Shalom is translated as “peace” or “absence from strife.”

Prince of Peace (Sar Shalom)

“For to us a child is born, to us a son is given, and the government will be on his shoulders. And he will be called Wonderful Counselor, Mighty God, Everlasting Father, Prince of Peace.” – Isaiah 9:6

Our Father who art in Heaven,
hallowed be thy Name (Jehovah-Shalom)

The descriptive covenant names of God in this series:

  1. El Shaddai (Lord God Almighty)
  2. El Elyon (The Most High God)
  3. Adonai (Lord, Master)
  4. Yahweh (Lord, Jehovah)
  5. Jehovah Nissi (The Lord My Banner)
  6. Jehovah-Raah (The Lord My Shepherd)
  7. Jehovah Rapha (The Lord That Heals)
  8. Jehovah Shammah (The Lord Is There)
  9. Jehovah Tsidkenu (The Lord Our Righteousness)
  10. Jehovah Mekoddishkem (The Lord Who Sanctifies You)
  11. El Olam (The Everlasting God)
  12. Elohim (God)
  13. Qanna (Jealous)
  14. Jehovah Jireh (The Lord Will Provide)
  15. Jehovah Shalom (The Lord Is Peace)
  16. Jehovah Sabaoth (The Lord of Hosts)

Taken from the Blue Letter Bible:  https://www.blueletterbible.org/study/misc/name_god.cfm

