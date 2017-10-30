This is Chiraq: 3-year-old boy among 16 shot, 1 fatally, in weekend violence

From MyFoxChicago (Sun-Times Media Wire) – A 3-year-old boy was among 16 people shot, one fatally, in separate incidents across Chicago since Friday evening.

The boy was shot and seriously wounded about 12:30 a.m. Sunday while traveling in the back seat of a car in the Washington Park neighborhood on the South Side.

The westbound car stopped at a stop sign in the first block of East 60th Street when another vehicle pulled up on the passenger side and someone inside fired shots, according to Chicago Police. The car’s driver sped away from the shooting before realizing his only passenger, the 3-year-old boy, was shot in the back.

The driver took the boy to Holy Cross Hospital, where the white Pontiac Grand Am could be seen with at least four bullet holes, surrounded by crime scene tape at the emergency entrance. The boy “suffered what appears to be a graze wound” and was transferred in “serious-but-stable” condition to Comer Children’s Hospital, police said.

At least 13 other people were wounded in separate Chicago shootings between 4:30 p.m. Friday and 6:30 a.m. Sunday.

Last weekend, two men were killed and 26 others were wounded in citywide shootings.

Read about all the shootings here.

