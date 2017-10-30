Movie review: “Let There Be Light”

As you know, I’m not a big fan of Hollyweird. We RARELY go to the movies because of 1) Hollyweird’s political stance and sanctimonious lectures, and 2) the movies are really terrible. In the last six years, I’ve only seen four movies: American Sniper, Lone Survivor, 13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi (Although I couldn’t make it through that movie – I ended up waiting in the lobby for my boyfriend to finish watching it), and Heaven is for Real.

Saturday night we decided to go see and support Kevin Sorbo (director and star) and Sean Hannity’s (executive producer) Christian movie, Let There Be Light.

The movie stars Kevin and his wife Sam. Kevin and his family are Christians and according to Wikipedia, he believes his religious views have caused Hollywood to limit his career. He has said, “There’s a negativity towards Christians in Hollywood. And a negativity towards people who believe in God.”

About the movie, from Rotten Tomatoes:

“For all his far-reaching fame, Sol Harkins, the world’s most famous atheist, is a lonely soul and a lousy part-time dad. After a near death experience challenges his simplest assumptions about this world, Sol finds his purpose and reimagines his life, in a film that will make you laugh and cry and want to stand up and cheer.“

The movie has a 4.5/5 rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

On October 25, Kevin Sorbo spoke with Fox News about why he made the movie:

“The world has gotten darker,” says actor/director Kevin Sorbo, explaining why he’s teamed up with Sean Hannity to bring “Let There Be Light,” a film full of hope, faith and love, to theaters this week.

“The world has gotten more evil,” said the 57-year-old actor, who co-wrote the film with his wife, Sam. “And this movie is about bringing lightness to the darkness, because dark hates the light.

“People are looking for hope. They are looking for a glimmer of something positive in their lives, because so much negativity happens. Evil, a lot of times, is so hard explain it, why people do the stuff that they do that hurts so many people’s lives.

“And we have fallen apart,” said Sorbo, who starred in the TV series “Hercules” and “Andromeda.” “This country is founded on Judeo-Christian values, and now we are a secular nation and you can see the anger and the hate.”

The movie follows the life journey of its lead character, Dr. Sol Harkens, as he converts to Christianity.

Sorbo said the film follows an atheist who changes his views following a series of traumatic events, including the death of his 8-year-old son and a failed marriage.

“In his private life, he is a pretty miserable guy, and an event (a car accident) happens to him, and he can’t really explain his worldview anymore. And he is torn and lost and the only other person that understands him is his ex-wife. It’s that journey and story of hope, faith and, ultimately, I think it’s a love story and the celebration of the importance of being a father to kids.“

Hannity, the movie’s executive producer, described the film as “a real-life emotional roller coaster ride.”

“This is a story about how one man struggles to find his true identity, his faith and how his decisions in life directly impact [things] all around him. It’s a movie that will touch people in every way possible: mentally, emotionally and spiritually.“

The movie plot moves incredibly way too fast but that is to be expected given that the movie is only 1 hour and 41 minutes long. That time limit doesn’t allow for enhanced character development (except for Sol) so you take the other characters for what you see. Sol’s agent it a jerk from the get go and remains so after Sol’s life-changing event. Sol’s PR agent is tough at first yet I was happy to see that she was moved by Sol’s transformation.

Sam, Kevin’s real-life wife, does a great job in the movie. I had never seen her before and she came across as a natural. Her character is extremely forgiving of her ex-husband, maybe more so than I believe most women would be in real life.

From what I understand, a lot of Sam’s movies have a Christian theme. In real life, she studied Biomedical Engineering at Duke University, but decided to pursue modeling and acting afterwards. Sam married Kevin in 1998 and they have three children together, whom they homeschooled. Sam wrote They’re Your Kids, a book that chronicles her family’s experience with homeschooling. She publicly advocates homeschooling.

If you are a believer you will enjoy this movie and its overall theme. The fast-pace of the movie makes you question how this can all happen so fast. You just have to go with the flow and know that it’s designed as a short movie, not a TV series that can take more time to delve into the consequences of Sol’s actions and how he fully processed the almost near-death experience he had.

The one point of the movie that relates to his near-death experience might differently affect some people, especially if you have lost children (which I have not). I could see where one might find his encounter uplifting or disheartening, depending upon your stage of grief.

Considering that Let There Be Light had no major press, it came in at number 11 for the weekend, making almost $2 million, according to Box Office Mojo. (Compare that to Suburbicon, which had major libtard stars and heavy promotion: Suburbicon came in at number 9 with $2.8 million in ticket sales.)

My boyfriend gave the movie a rating of 8 out of 10. I give it a 7. And even though I anticipated the ending, I still cried.

Overall it was an inspiring movie, one that I would recommend. If you are watching your budget wait until it comes out on DVD – it’s not a “must-see” at the theater.

DCG

