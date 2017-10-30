Michigan mom jailed for refusing vaccines cultured from aborted babies’ cells for her son

Chris Woodward reports for OneNewsNow, October 26, 2017, that Rebecca Bredow, of Detroit, Michigan, was jailed for seven days for contempt of court after refusing to vaccinate her son with vaccines cultured with aborted babies’ tissue.

The judge told Bredow in a hearing recorded by WXYZ-TV Detroit (see video below): “You’ve repeatedly stated over the past several days publicly that you will not follow this court order.” The judge explained that while she understands Bredow loves her son, Bredow is not the child’s only parent, and that the child’s father, Bredow’s ex-husband, who wants their son vaccinated, also has a say in the decision.

Bredow has since been released, but the situation continues to have people and pro-life groups discussing the issue, including Right to Life of Michigan, which supports Bredow’s right of conscience in not wanting to immunize her son with vaccines that were cultured using aborted fetal tissue.

Right to Life of Michigan Legislative Director Ed Rivet pointed out in a press release that the vaccines are cultured using cells from healthy babies who were electively aborted – not from miscarried babies:

“There is absolutely no question that a significant number of common vaccines are directly cultured using cells from aborted unborn children. That is how the vaccines are produced. We have long supported the right of parents to refrain from using them – or to request alternative versions cultured in untainted cell lines. The unfortunate part is that all of these vaccines can be produced without the use of aborted fetal cells. The pharmaceutical industry can eliminate this entire controversy by using other cell lines to produce vaccines. Right to Life of Michigan will continue to expose the truth about these vaccines, continue to support parents who refrain from using them and continue to urge the creation of ethically produced vaccines.”

All of the common childhood immunizations have versions cultured using aborted fetal cells – including MMR (Measles, Mumps, Rubella) and DTPP (Diptheria, Tentanus, Pertussis, Polio). Only a few versions are not grown using fetal cells. No abortion-free alternatives exist for Chickenpox, Hepatitis A, and MMR.

Michigan for Vaccine Choice (MVC) also supports parental rights when it comes to vaccines. MVC’s Connie Johnson said:

“As a Christian myself, I am adamantly opposed to abortion. It’s not the actual tissue that’s found in the vaccinations, but there are DNA fragments that cause a lot of problems when they’re inserted into another person. The DNA of a foreign person – going into your DNA – the body tries to absorb that DNA. It does cause some problems.”

As for Bredow, she recently told ABC News that she would “do it all over again” – if necessary: “I was trying to protect my kids. I was trying to stand up for what I believed in, and it was worth it for me to try and take the risk, because I was trying to stop the vaccinations from happening.”

The truly perverse aspect of all this is that aborted fetal issue is totally unnecessary for vaccine production or any medical research because the vaccines can be produced using animal cells. As an example, Novartis produced a flu vaccine that does not use aborted fetal cell lines.

Debi Vinnedge, the director of the pro-life group Children of God for Life, wrote in 2015:

: “The fact of the matter is that aborted fetal tissue is absolutely unnecessary for vaccine production or any medical research. There are numerous FDA approved moral cell lines and if human cells are desired, they can be obtained from a plethora of non-objectionable sources including umbilical cord, cord blood and other adult stem cells,” :Last year, a Congressional investigative panel found that fetal tissue often was used to develop vaccines for “economic, not scientific reasons.”

“Almost 75 specific vaccine formulations have been approved by the FDA for use in the United States and not a single one has been produced using freshly isolated human fetal tissue. Eleven of these vaccines rely on fetal cell lines for historic reasons, yet all of them could be produced using animal cells.”

