He leads me in the paths of righteousness for His Name’s sake. So how much do we know about His Name?

This fourteenth post is about the next Old Testament name of God:

#14 – Jehovah-Jireh

The Lord Will Provide

Use in the Bible: In the Old Testament Jehovah-Jireh occurs only once in Genesis 22:14:

“So Abraham called that place The Lord Will Provide (Jehovah-Jireh). And to this day it is said, ‘On the mountain of the Lord it will be provided.'”

Meaning and Derivation: Jehovah is translated as “The Existing One” or “Lord.” Jehovah-Jireh is a symbolic name given to Mount Moriah by Abraham to memorialize the intercession of God in the sacrifice of Isaac by providing a substitute for the imminent sacrifice of his son.

The reciprocal relationship between Abraham and God: God was looking for a man who loved Him so truly that he would be willing to sacrifice his only son in obedience to the will of God. Our Heavenly Father was going to sacrifice His one and only Son to save us from the consequences of sin. In Abraham, God had finally found a man whose faithfulness made him worthy of being the one through whom the Lamb of God would be born.

Our Father who art in Heaven,

hallowed be thy Name (Jehovah-Jireh)

The descriptive covenant names of God in this series:

