Jewish kids being indoctrinated, ‘I’m not white, I’m Jewish’

“White” is the colloquial term for “Caucasian” — an anthropological term of race classification denoting phenotypically similar people from the geographical regions of Europe, the Caucasus, Asia Minor, North Africa, the Horn of Africa, Western Asia, Central Asia and South Asia. While Caucasians have similar skeletal anatomy, especially cranial morphology, they vary in skin color from white to dark brown. (Wikipedia)

Note: Phenotype refers to the physical attributes and appearance of an individual — such as cranial shape and the color of skin, hair and eyes — which are the results of the interaction of the individual’s genotype (DNA) and the environment.

Those geographical regions include both Israel-Palestine, as well as the Caucasus where Khazars had converted to Judaism in the 8th century and became the ancestors of Ashkenazi Jews who migrated north to Russia and south to Europe. Today, 90% of the 13+ million Jews in the world are Ashkenazis. See:

So it is curious, to say the least, that many Jews today insist they are not “white,” i.e., Caucasian, but that they constitute a different and separate Jewish “race”.

As an example, in an op/ed for The Times of Israel, Hila Hershkoviz bristles at the characterization of Jews as whites:

“I would like to say loud and clear: Ashkenazi Jews are not white. Every time I read about a Jew somewhere identifying as a white person, I cringe…. [W]hite is not skin color, it is first and foremost an issue history and identity. The ‘white people world’ is represented by its European (often colonial) history, it’s culture, heroes, it’s [sic] Kings, ethos, faith etc. – and Ashkenazi Jews are not part of that world. Their heroes are the Maccabees and not the Vikings or Joan of Arc, their Kings are David King of Israel and Hezekiah King of Judah (both archeologically confirmed historical figures) and not Kings Edward and George…. You are Jews not because of your ‘religion’ (are you even religious?), but because you were born into a tribe/people called the Nation of Israel. You are not ‘white people’ with a ‘Jewish religion’, you are Jews – members of a people who origniated [sic] in Judea, whether you adhere to the laws of the tribe or not…. Ashkenazi Jews are not genetically white either…. Ashkenazi Jews, whether the world likes it or not (and apparently it does not), are direct descendants of the Tribes of Israel, as we know from history, culture, science and a little something I like to call reality.”

Here are some examples of Caucasian Jews who not only don’t identify themselves as “white,” but regard “white” Gentiles as their mortal enemy:

So how do Jewish kids learn they are a separate non-“white” race?

The video below shows one learning indoctrination venue — a Jewish community center where kids and young teens gather around a “Pied Piper” rapping, “I’m not white, I’m Jewish”.

I will leave you to ponder on the implications . . . .

~Eowyn

