He leads me in the paths of righteousness for His Name’s sake. So how much do we know about His Name?

This thirteenth post is about the next Old Testament name of God:

#13 – Qanna

Jealous, Zealous

Use in the Bible: In the Old Testament Qanna occurs 6 times. Qanna is first used in Exodus 20:5:

“Thou shalt not bow down thyself to them, nor serve them: for I the Lord thy God am a jealous God, visiting the iniquity of the fathers upon the children unto the third and fourth generation of them that hate me.”

Meaning and Derivation: Qanna is translated as “jealous,” “zealous,” or “envy.” The fundamental meaning relates to a marriage relationship. God is depicted as Israel’s husband; He is a jealous God, wanting all our praise for Himself and no one else. (cf. Exd 34:14)

Our Father who art in Heaven,

hallowed be thy Name (Qanna)

