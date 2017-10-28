You don’t think demons are real?

Posted on October 28, 2017

Here’s a real live one:

I came across the above video on the 8chan message board, which did not give a source for the video, where it was taken, or who/what the prancing thing is.

My apologies if you get nightmares from the video.

~Eowyn

5 responses to "You don't think demons are real?"

  Maryaha | October 28, 2017 at 1:13 pm

    It looks like Nosferatu.

  Christian Zionist | October 28, 2017 at 1:23 pm

    STICKING NEEDLES IN MY EYES…oy was that a guy a woman, or a eunuch demon?

  Auntie Lulu | October 28, 2017 at 1:29 pm

    Wow! That really was creepy.

  kommonsentsjane | October 28, 2017 at 1:39 pm

    Beauty is always in the eyes of the beholder. Good candidate for a make-over – nice ears – lobes could post a lot of ear rings. And that figure 8. Guess they are getting ready for Halloween.

    Wouldn’t you like to wake up to that every morning?

    kommonsentsjane

