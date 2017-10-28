Woman says she’ll ‘cold knock’ any kid dressed like Trump on Halloween

Posted on October 28, 2017 by | 4 Comments

The Left are such tolerant, peaceable, inclusive people, they’re now threatening to beat up kids who don’t agree with them.

A woman who describes herself as a Trumper resister, a medical professional living in Louisiana, whose “1st language” is “profanity,” and uses the handle @BrieDizzle tweeted this threat on Oct. 26, 2017:

“Any kid comes to my door dressed like Trump for Halloween is getting cold knocked the fuck out.”

To “cold knock” someone is to deliver a blow so violent as to render the victim unconscious.

@BrieDizzle’s tweet got 140 likes and was retweeted 32 times.

Here are some responses to her tweet:

: “Seconded.”

: “Awwww… Don’t knock the kids out. Find the parents and knock them the fuck out for buying it for them!”

: “I’m with you!”

: “I understand where you’re coming from—I’m with you all the way about the orange parasite in the WH.”

: “Every parent who dresses a kid up as Trump should be arrested for child abuse. At the least for mental child abuse…”

: “I gave all the candy to another kid with an already full bag so your candy should be trickling down to you soon. MAGA you little prick!”

@BrieDizzle’s (now unavailable) Instagram account says her name is Briar Stewart.

~Eowyn

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Children, Donald Trump, Liberals/Democrats/Left, social media, Terrorism, Trump Derangement Syndrome, United States, US Presidents and tagged , , . Bookmark the permalink.

4 responses to “Woman says she’ll ‘cold knock’ any kid dressed like Trump on Halloween

  1. Christian Zionist | October 28, 2017 at 7:25 pm | Reply

    And if she does, the parents should sue the hell out of her, take her house, her pension, her bank account and everything. I’d actually get all my friends and dress like Trump and show up at this stupid moron’s house.

    Liked by 4 people

  2. DCG | October 28, 2017 at 7:30 pm | Reply

    Not the brightest bulb to advertise she’ll do an unprovoked assault. Most momma bears will take you down if you harm their child. Fool…

    Liked by 1 person

  3. noreen | October 28, 2017 at 7:30 pm | Reply

    Funny, I can’t conceive of any conservative (or human being) I know, who would take out their deranged anger at not having their candidate in office, on a child in a Halloween costume of any sort. This woman is in the health care profession.

    Liked by 1 person

  4. Waco Bob | October 28, 2017 at 7:35 pm | Reply

    Like to see what she will do to my 6 foot 16 year old son. But he is a gentle sort and wants to be a lawyer. My guess is he’ll have everything she owns and ever hopes to earn if she follows through.

    Libtards are such loving people.

    Liked by 1 person

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s