U.S. bishops oppose federal enforcement of immigration laws

Matthew 22:15-21
The Pharisees went off
and plotted how they might entrap Jesus in speech.
They sent their disciples to him, with the Herodians, saying,
“…Is it lawful to pay the census tax to Caesar or not?”
Knowing their malice, Jesus said,
“Why are you testing me, you hypocrites?
Show me the coin that pays the census tax.”
Then they handed him the Roman coin.
He said to them, “Whose image is this and whose inscription?”
They replied, “Caesar’s.”
At that he said to them,
“Then give to Caesar what belongs to Caesar
and to God what belongs to God.”
“Sanctuary” is a name given to a city, county, or state that shelters illegal immigrants in violation and defiance of federal immigration laws.
While there is no universal legal definition of a sanctuary jurisdiction, those that describe themselves as sanctuary have some public policies of leniency regarding enforcement of federal immigration laws. Typically, a sanctuary city/county/state forbids its police or other government employees (such as schools and community health care centers) to inquire about an individual’s immigration status.
On January 25, 2017, five days after his inauguration, President Trump signed an executive order vowing to strip some federal funds from sanctuary jurisdictions that “willfully violate federal law in an attempt to shield aliens from removal from the United States,” because sanctuary cities “have caused immeasurable harm to the American people and to the very fabric of our republic.” (Source: whitehouse.gov)
The Trump administration and opponents of illegal immigration say that sanctuary cities make it easy for violent individuals and gang members, who are not supposed to be in the country to begin with, to evade detection by federal immigration authorities. The critics point to several highly publicized incidents where illegal aliens have committed horrific crimes of murder, rape, shootings, armed robberies and assaults, including the murder of Kate Steinle by illegal alien Jose Zarate in San Francisco, a sanctuary city since 2008.
President Trump followed his executive order with a Feb. 16 news conference in which he:
- Vowed to launch a “crackdown on sanctuary cities,” announcing that a “nationwide effort to remove criminal aliens” had begun.
- Ordered an end to the “catch-and-release policy” that allows apprehended illegal aliens to go free while awaiting a court hearing;
- Announced the creation of “a new office in Homeland Security dedicated to the forgotten American victims of illegal immigrant violence, of which there are many.”
According to the Center for Immigration Studies, there are 4 sanctuary states (California, Colorado, Connecticut, New Mexico) and 165 sanctuary cities and counties across America, mainly clustered in the Northeast, the Midwest and the West Coast.
A considerable part of the sanctuary movement is occurring in California, which became a sanctuary state on October 5, 2017, despite being warned by the Trump Department of Justice that it could lose more than $18 million in federal funding. A snapshot of the scope of the California situation was provided in a brief released in late April by the Education Trust-West advocacy group:
- 1 in 13 California residents is an illegal alien, comprising 20% of all undocumented persons in the U.S.
- About 12% (or 750,000 students) of all students in California’s K-12 schools have an undocumented parent.
Brian Faga reports for National Catholic Register, May 11, 2017, that U.S. bishops have spoken out against President Trump’s plan to reduce sanctuary cities/states’ federal funding.
Even before President Trump’s executive order, the Catholic Church in the United States, as represented by the U. S. Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB), already had made clear their refusal to support the federal government’s enforcement of immigration laws. As an August 2013 document posted on the USCCB’s website puts it, “The United States Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB) opposes ‘enforcement only’ immigration policies and supports comprehensive immigration reform.”
President Trump’s executive order drew sharp rebukes from Church leaders, including:
- Bishop Joe Vásquez of Austin, Texas, the chairman of the USCCB’s Committee on Migration, released a Jan. 26 statement where he said the President’s executive order risked injuring local relationships between migrant communities and law enforcement and would force local jurisdictions to accept a “one-size-fits-all” approach to immigration policy. “I have enormous respect for and value our federal law enforcement agents who risk their lives every day to enforce our immigration laws. I also recognize that there may well be situations where local governments feel they need to foster a relationship with their communities by working with the victims of or witnesses to crime without instilling a fear that, by coming forward, they or their family members will be handed over to immigration authorities.”
- Bishop Joseph Kopacz of Jackson, Mississippi, issued a statement on Feb. 15 opposing a bill that would prohibit cities and universities from declaring themselves as sanctuaries for immigrants without legal documents. Kopacz calls the bill “flawed and not needed.”
- The Texas Conference of Catholic Bishops condemned a new Texas law passed in late April that punishes local police officers if they do not cooperate with detainer requests issued by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), as well as enables local police to inquire into the legal status of anyone arrested or detained.
- Cardinal Daniel DiNardo of Galveston-Houston, who is also President of the USCCB, called the Texas law inhumane: “Immigration law should be enforced in a way that is targeted, proportional and humane. This bill does not meet the standard.”
- Ned Dolejsi, executive director of the California Catholic Conference, said California bishops support S.B. 54, a state bill that would prohibit local and state law enforcement agencies from using their resources to help federal immigration enforcement. Dolejsi said, “From the Catholic Conference’s standpoint, we want the undocumented people [i.e, criminals] protected. We don’t want mass deportations to occur here. We’re trying to accompany people and provide legal services, support and encouragement to folks. At the same time, we recognize that it’s important to remove serious violent felons and the need for some type of relationship between local law enforcement and ICE. How we get there is going to be an interesting struggle.”
- Lorena Melgarejo, an immigration advocate for the Archdiocese of San Francisco, said that “undocumented immigrants” are feeling more anxious than ever that they or their loved ones will soon be rounded up and deported, although she admitted to not having seen any actual signs of stepped-up immigration enforcement by the federal government. “The only thing we can do from a pastoral standpoint is to walk with people in this moment, provide information, connect them to resources and take that as an opportunity to engage and encounter people in dialogue, not just with immigrants, but also with other Catholics who are asking themselves: What is their role in a moment when our communities feel targeted?”
- Christy Williams, an advocacy attorney with Catholic Legal Immigration Network Inc., said, “If [illegal] immigrants know there is a standing policy that local leaders have taken time to implement, a policy to respect their civil rights, to promote practices that treat them in a humane manner and with dignity, I think they tend to feel welcome, and I think that’s the most important thing.”
Marguerite Telford, a Catholic and a spokeswoman for the Center for Immigration Studies, a Washington, D.C.-based think tank that supports a stricter national immigration policy, told the National Catholic Register she does not agree with the approach of bishops and other Church officials who emphasize assisting illegals over border security, national sovereignty and public-safety concerns. She said:
“I care about the victims [of illegal alien criminals], and I’ve met a lot of the victims of these crimes, and I almost never hear my church talk about the victims of criminal aliens — almost never. I don’t understand why the bishops don’t have a heart for those impacted by the United States having open borders, with no vetting, and allowing people to be in this country whom we know nothing about.”
This is the US Conference of Catholic Bishops’ explanation of Matthew 22:21:
“Repay to Caesar what belongs to Caesar: those who willingly use the coin that is Caesar’s should repay him in kind.”
St. Thomas Aquinas, a Doctor of the Church considered by the Catholic Church to be the greatest theologian and philosopher, respected a country’s laws governing immigration and would gravely disapprove of illegal “immigrants”, much less their brazen demands for special treatment in the U.S. today. So prudent and concerned was he for the well being of the host country that St. Thomas recommended that even legal immigrants be granted citizenship only after 2 or 3 generations. (See “St. Thomas Aquinas disapproved of illegal immigration and expected all immigrants to assimilate“)
In their opposition to the U.S. government’s enforcement of immigration laws approved by Congress, U.S. bishops precisely go against not only what St. Thomas had recommended, but also what Jesus Himself had instructed — that we who “willingly use the coin” that is the federal government’s should “repay in kind” by observing the government’s laws.
~Eowyn
Arrest them, deport them, problem solved.
““The United States Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB) opposes ‘enforcement only’ immigration policies and supports comprehensive immigration reform.”
Well, none of us peons have the luxury of not abiding by any laws. I may oppose policies – doesn’t give me the right to not abide by laws. Selective enforcement doesn’t make for a civil societyl
“Selective enforcement doesn’t make for a civil society!” SUPER point, congrats. It is the very antithesis of conservatism, albeit quite satisfactory for a proto-fascist ruling elite and ‘progressive’ ideation.
Joseph . . . Excellent conclusion! Any civilized society must adhere to ONE SRANDARD OF LAW FOR EVERYONE who resides within their boarders. The Progressives do not give one whit, that all these illegals are sucking the vitality out of our governmental coffers . . . nationally, on a state level, and in local areas.
DCG . . . Bravo! You have brought out the real crux of the matter . . . illegals want more “rights” than are afforded those who were born in this land, of parents, whose parents have been here for decades. Many of us can trace our ancestry back to colonial days. I am dumbfounded that these Catholic Bishop’s disregard the teaching of St. Thomas Aquinas, whose views on this matter seem so intelligent, so reasonable, actually divinely inspired. To some degree, I trace this back to monies flowing into the coffers of various Catholic organizations that handle and sponsor these illegal immigrants, and no doubt they also want to increase the number of persons attending Mass. This is a very poor reason to throw the baby out with the bath water, so to speak! This is just not right, regardless of what the current Pope’s views are on this matter.
THE JEWISH/JESUITS CONNECTION
“Within twenty years this country is going to rule the world. Kings and Emperors will soon pass away and the democracy of the United States will take their place…..When the United States rules the world the Catholic Church will rule the world…… Nothing can stand against the Church. I’d like to see the politician who who would try to rule against the Church in Chicago. His reign would be short indeed.”
Roman Catholic Archbishop James E. Quigley (October 15, 1854 – July 10, 1915) Chicago Daily Tribune, May 5, 1903
You are duly warned:
The relentless approach of global feudalism:
“In addition to these pragmatic goals, the powers of financial capitalism had another far-reaching aim, nothing less than to create a world system of financial control in private hands able to dominate the political system of each country and the economy of the world as a whole. This system was to be controlled in a feudalist fashion by the central banks of the world acting in concert, by secret agreements arrived at in frequent private meetings and conferences. The apex of the system was to be the Bank for International Settlements in Basle, Switzerland, a private bank owned and controlled by the world’s central banks which were themselves private corporations.”
Prof. Carroll Quigley (Tragedy & Hope)
“The interests behind the Bush Administration, such as the Council on Foreign Relations, The Trilateral Commission – founded by Brzezinski for David Rockefeller – and the Bilderberger Group, have prepared for and are now moving to implement open world dictatorship within the next five years. They are not fighting against terrorists. They are fighting against citizens.”
Dr. Johannes B. Koeppl, Ph.D., former German defense ministry official and advisor to former NATO Secretary General Manfred Werner (2001)
“The technotronic era involves the gradual appearance of a more controlled society. Such a society would be dominated by an elite, unrestrained by traditional values. Soon it will be possible to assert almost continuous surveillance over every citizen and maintain up-to-date complete files containing even the most personal information about the citizen. These files will be subject to instantaneous retrieval by the authorities.”
Zbigniew Brzezinski.
The JESUITS were performing Plays, in England, before Shakespeare, and made fun of the REFORMATION.
Forget the THEOLOGY, concentrate on the FREEDOM, Luther brought to Europe!
The JESUITS were founded to DESTROY that FREEDOM.
SIMPLE EXERCISE:
Google: The RED Mass and The BLUE Mass.
Google: 6 Roman Catholic Judges and 3 Jewish Judges on the Supreme Court
Now you will see how the PAPACY rules America!
Google: THE RULERS OF EVIL: by Tupper Saussy.
The ROTHSCHILDS are the VATICAN BANKERS.
U.S. Bishops should stick to molesting altar boys and STFU about government policy. We have a separation of church and state, and yes under the First Amendment they can be heard, does anyone care what they say? The socialist pope is no different.
LikeLiked by 2 people
JCscuba . . . That is a point well taken! Leaders from any church should not feel they have the right to be heard on a national level. You are right “yes under the First Amendment they can be heard, doe anyone care what they say?” NO! We do not care what their opinion is when it comes to matters of national government, and The Constitution of the United States of America.
There are ulterior motives to the immigration agenda being used by the global elite to change the face of nations who were always dominated by European Christians and their descendants. The immigrants are the pawns in their game. Let’s not be fooled. The Catholic Church is looking at the human aspect, not immigration policies of respective countries. The affected people have been dispossessed and are casualties of unjust wars that once again are manipulated by the global elite. Criminals should be brought to justice in any situation whether they are in a country legally or illegally. There are many layers to this issue. It’s somewhat hypocritical that a nation of immigrants be anti-immigrant. The true indigenous people of North America are native Americans. Everyone else’s ancestors came from foreign lands.
No such thing as “undocumented” – the only undocumented people are those who having immigrated legally have lost their documents, in which case they can and should be replaced. If the immigrant, his family, children, dog and parakeet, whoever, are in the USA illegally, then they broke the law and they are breaking the law. Identify, arrest and deport. As for the catholic big guys, sorry, but until they resolve their pedophilia addiction, and what not, they should just crawl into a rat hole and stay there – the company fits the rats.
